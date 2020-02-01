Everything you need to know about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship with Stormi

In the summer of 2017, Kylie Jenner was amazed when she announced that she was expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott. The two had been together only a few weeks before the reality star found out about their unexpected pregnancy. On February 1, 2018, the duo welcomed their little girl Stormi Webster to the world – and it’s fair to say that they haven’t stopped raving about them since then.

Though Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went up and down in their relationship – and even though they are no longer together – they went out of their way to ensure that Stormi had a healthy and stable upbringing. Both parents are in their lives.

The famous parents still go on family outings together and there are many other fun activities with Kylie’s nieces and nephews. Here you can find out everything about the relationship between Kylie Jenner and Travis to Stormi.

20 Kylie and Travis threw her an extravagant 1st birthday party

On Stormi’s first birthday, Kylie Jenner spent tens of thousands of dollars to put together a carnival party for the toddler. Kylie had everything you can imagine and showed how much she is ready to spoil her daughter even though Stormi is still so young.

19 When Travis was on tour, Kylie and Stormi were there

Kylie Jenner supported Travis Scott on his Astroworld tour – and of course Stormi was not far from her parents because she was there too! Kylie changed diapers backstage when her husband put on a show for thousands of fans every night. This created an interesting dynamic.

18 Stormi lives with Kylie Jenner

Stormi has lived in Hidden Hills with Kylie since birth. Given that Travis travels a lot, it wouldn’t make sense for him to have her daughter with him. Most of the time, his home is the hotel room he is in during a tour. But it goes without saying that Travis is an active father in Stormi’s life and sees her often.

17 Stormi has big brown eyes and dark hair

When Kylie gave birth to Stormi, one of the things she was always obsessed with was her daughter’s beautiful big brown eyes. While they’re much darker than Kylie’s light brown eye color, the celebrity thinks her little girl inherited everything from mom. Not to mention that Stormi also has dark and thick hair – maybe she got this part from her father.

16 Kylie and Stormi often dress the same

Kylie likes to dress with Stormi – especially when the two wear matching outfits together. In the latest Instagram photos, fans have noticed that the mother-daughter duo are often color-coordinated in terms of their fashion. Kylie certainly has a feel for matching her style with Stormi’s wardrobe.

15 Stormi loves pink as much as she loves Kylie

Believe it or not, Stormi loves the color pink. Her bedroom is adorned with pink decorations, most of her toys are pink, and she has a closet with tons of her favorite clothes, which is also pink.

Interestingly, Kylie loves the color pink as much as her daughter and chooses pink for many of her Kylie Cosmetics packaging.

14 Stormi has a make-up collection under Kylie Cosmetics

To celebrate her daughter’s 2nd birthday, Kylie announced plans to launch the Stormi collection on February 1, 2020. Everything from lipstick to foundation and concealer is sold under Stormi’s name … and you can only imagine how much Kylie will make from it the sales it generates.

13 You travel around the world often as a family

When mom and dad aren’t working, Travis and Kylie are never against a quick family vacation. She is still a toddler, but Stormi has been to all parts of the world, including France, Mexico, Miami and New York. And it always seems as if the break from working with her daughter Kylie and Travis would do you good.

12 Kylie and Travis both chose their daughter’s name

When asked who came up with the idea of ​​calling her daughter Stormi, Kylie indicated that she couldn’t remember exactly who mentioned her first, but in the end it was a joint decision. The former couple agreed that Stormi was the most appropriate name for their baby.

11 Kylie revealed that Stormi’s parenthood changed her

Being a mother has changed Kylie’s life drastically. The business woman says she has matured a lot since she was a mother and raised her own child. And despite her young age, Jenner wants to believe that she’s done a pretty good job so far and recognizes her family for always providing support.

10 Stormi is Kylie’s favorite companion

If Kylie Jenner wants to take a break from social media and work, there is no one she likes to spend with more than her daughter, which is anything but cute. Stormi can turn a bad day into a good one with her presence, which would explain why Kylie is good at only having her child as the main companion.

9 Kylie did not have a severe pregnancy with Stormi

During her nine-month pregnancy, Kylie admitted very clearly that it wasn’t difficult to carry Stormi. While her sister, Kim Kardashian, had complained about two difficult pregnancies, Kylie couldn’t tell anything – despite her strange craving, nothing else changed.

8 Travis and Kylie are great at raising Stormi together

While Kylie and Travis went their separate ways in October 2019, the two still managed to stay on good terms for their baby. It’s so obvious that the former duo are focused on what’s best for their daughter, and none of them want to put their relationship problems in the way of Stormi’s upbringing. That is a great perspective.

7 Kylie Loves Dressing Stormi in designer clothes

If someone as rich as Kylie Jenner can raise millions of dollars in a month, it is absolutely no big deal to spend generously on family members. The cosmetics entrepreneur is never afraid to spend a fortune on Stormi’s clothing and jewelry collection. This collection is pretty crazy.

6 Stormi often spends time in Texas with Travis’ family

After Stormi’s birth, Travis sought to bring his daughter back to his hometown in Houston, Texas. Given that the majority of the rapper family stays outside, it was important for Stormi to pay a visit.

Again, it’s not common for babies under a year to travel as much as they do, but if you’re Kylie’s daughter, life is pretty fantastic.

5 Stormi refers to Kylie’s best friends as aunts

Kylie Jenner has a close relationship with many of her buddies, which is why she apparently likes Stormi calling her her aunt. Since Jenner’s daughter sees her as her own family, she has taken up the property of calling mom’s friends an aunt. It’s pretty appealing that there is such a close unity between Kylie, her friends, and her daughter.

4 Kylie is already building an empire for her daughter

The Stormi collection is just one of many things Kylie started for her daughter, knowing that she and her child would make a fortune in the long run.

The mother of a child has already registered Stormi Webster’s full name. So it will not be long before the little girl closes a number of different shops that are probably aimed at children.

3 Stormi can often be seen on Kylie’s Instagram page

It’s rare that Stormi isn’t on Kylie Jenner’s site, which shows how much the reality star worships her daughter. While Kylie mainly uses her social media platform to promote her beauty products – and to showcase her expensive wardrobe – fans never have a problem finding a photo of Stormi at least every three rows. How cute.

2 Stormis Mama knows how to wear it well

As already mentioned, Kylie already has the idea of ​​dressing in outfits that match Stormi’s clothing line. However, the fans have also given her the honor of always knowing what would look best on her daughter. Although she probably has a stylist she works with, there’s no denying that Stormi always looks like she’s making a fashion statement.

1 For Halloween, Stormi wore an adorable version of Kylie’s Met Gala Dress

For Halloween 2019, Stormi wore an adorable version of Kylie Jenner’s dress from the Met Gala. Hearts started to melt when the number of likes exceeded 7 million in less than two days – in simple terms, Stormi has a mother who knows fashion, beauty, marketing and advertising.

