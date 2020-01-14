Everything you need to know about Laneway’s “fun raiser” after parties

The Laneway Festival is the latest major tour to collect much needed donations to help fight the bushfire and announce that the official after parties in each city are “Bushfire Fun Raisers” for the 2020 whip across the country is.

Now, a few weeks before the start of the big festival in Brisbane on February 1st, the Laneway team has announced that it will raise funds for after-parties across Australia for extensive Bushfire relief.

In addition, Laneway has announced that 50 cents of every beer sold and all Australian tour dates will be donated to local charities in every city. The charities themselves are not yet included, but don’t see where your precious beer money goes at the bar.

Back to the after parties, there is a nice list for every event. So if you have not yet received a ticket to the festival, you can break the piggy bank for these parties.

Maybe we’ll get cheeky appearances from The 1975, or Charli XCX, or maybe a sneaky set of The chats? Who knows, but I’m very excited to find out.

After the major festivals in each city, the Laneway Fun-Raisers were signed for the Woolly Mammoth in Brisbane, the Oxford Arts Factory in Sydney, the Lion Arts Factory in Adelaide, the Night Cat in Melbourne and Freo Social in Fremantle. Here you can register for your desired night.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but keep an eye out as we’ll update you as soon as we get more information.