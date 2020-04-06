Everything you need to know about Quebie, degrees to content

It’s no longer just Hollow and Netflix. Streaming services are multiplying faster than one might say “sign up.” From Disney +, to Apple TV +, to the upcoming HBO Max and NBC Peacock, there will soon be even more content for consumption. Entrance, Quebie. The new, and perhaps the most unique, streaming service launched on Monday, April 6, and to help you get acquainted, here’s everything you need to know about Quebec.

Queby stands for “quick bites,” meaning each episode can be consumed anywhere from four to 10 minutes. The suggested original content is also designed for viewing directly from your phone, so subscribers can watch while on the go.

As described in a Quebie video explaining the streaming service, the content “is specifically designed for viewing only on your phone where you control what you watch when you watch and where you watch. You even control how you watch content, meaning you can choose to watch portrait or landscape mode. Quebie’s overall goal is to offer “a fresh perspective on how to tell a story on a small screen.”

It’s definitely a unique streaming experience, but with shows featuring stars like Chrissy Teigen and Sophie Turner, it’s definitely worth a try. Here’s everything you need to know about Quebec to get started.

When does Quebie launch?

After much anticipation, Quebie was officially launched on April 6. Given the Federal Social Removal Guidelines that have been extended until April 30, Quebec is another way to keep yourself in trouble during difficult times. You can choose from news, weather, movies and episodes. And Quebie is not waiting to launch content one by one, but launching 50 shows on its first day.

How much does Quebie cost?

Quebie has a two-tier pricing system, as published in Entertainment Weekly. You can pay $ 4.99 a month with ads or $ 7.99 a month without. Quibi also offers a 90-day free trial. All you have to do is download the app and register before the end of April. If you’re trying to save money and don’t want to commit fully to Quebec yet, this might be just what you need.

How do I sign up for Quebie?

To sign up for Quebec, all you have to do is download the app at the Apple App Store or through Google Play. The subscription process is pretty standard and simple, though you need an app-compatible device. If you sign up before the end of April, not only will you get 90 days for free, but bonus episodes for some shows, like Chance’s Punked Mind Resurrection.

What are the shows on the lines?

There is a huge list of programs Quebie plans to launch as part of its first year, 175 shows to be exact, according to a press release received in the past. Watch for shows like Chrissy’s Crissy Teagan Court, Liam Hemsworth’s Most Dangerous Game, Sophie Turner’s Survival and so much more. At launch, only 50 shows and movies will be available to stream, with new episodes released daily, and split films into episodes. There are short TV series and unprotected documentaries, and new programming and lifestyle are considered an “essential day” produced in the form of a quick bite.

Can I share the subscription to my lines?

Quebie’s official subscription sharing policy is unclear, but it seems likely. If you don’t have a subscription, you still need to download the Quibi app. Then, if someone you know is willing to share their subscription, it seems that all you need is their login information to access the app and view content.

Do I need WiFi to use the lines?

According to Radar Radar, all Quebec content will be available for download. So no, you won’t need internet access to use the lines as long as you plan ahead. You will only need WiFi access when you browse the app and download programs. However, once you download a program, you do not need an internet connection to view it. This is a great option, especially when you’re at work.

Can I use the lines only on my phone?

No, you can watch the lines on any mobile device, including your phone and tablet, but that’s it. This means you cannot watch TV or your computer. The service has implemented many features that will only work on mobile devices. As Radar Tech explained in January, there is a “Turnstyle” feature that allows users to choose their viewing experience by viewing landscape or portrait mode. Watch the video above for an example.

Quebec is definitely a unique way to consume content. It’s unclear if the streaming service will succeed, but as co-founder and co-chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg said (via radar tech) “You have 2.5 billion people hanging out with these TVs in your pocket. They’re already watching a billion hours of content every day. Know it will work. “

This post will continue to be updated as new information arrives.