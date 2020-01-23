Everything you need to know about the former Barcelona starlet that Liverpool and Manchester United rejected for Aston Villa

If Liverpool and Manchester United are after you, you have to be a good player.

And if you are 16 years old and have played at Barcelona’s legendary “La Masia” academy and refuse the chance to travel to Anfield or Old Trafford, you are sure to be a star of the future.

Well, that’s said about Louie Barry, who is in a very healthy position right now.

Getty Images – Getty

Lots of clubs are desperate to get their hands on Barry

The striker has returned to England with Aston Villa, the lucky club, to land despite the interest reported by Liverpool and Manchester United.

At the signing of Barry, Mark Harrison, manager of the Villa Academy, told VillaTV: “It sends a strong message about the ambition of this football club.

“We are very excited – Louie is a local person and his family are all Villa fans, as is Louie.

“He is still a very young man, but in the course of his development he has always been a player who is always seen as outstanding. He has a fantastic mentality and is determined to do well for this football club.

“He is very committed, has great family support, but in terms of what he can achieve, we firmly believe that he can be an excellent number nine for this football club.”

But what else is there to know about Barry? talkSPORT.com did a little research on the starlet everyone is talking about.

news

Man United live: it is Solskjaer and Tevez’s turn, Fernandes Nachrichten

goss

Arsenal news: Ceballos wants to get out early, Real Madrid has its sights on Starlet

latest

Starlet said to Man United, Arsenal ace eying exit, excluding Adam to Leeds

does not happen

Southampton chief reiterates his stance on Leeds United’s transfer target

LATEST

Liverpool’s news live: Reds warn of Mbappe, Klopp of transfer plans, Sancho update

gap

Ole’s Man United record is sad … and Klopp’s Liverpool results make it worse

DONE DEAL

Chelsea’s forgotten man “is happy” to be reunited with Conte at Inter Milan

issues

From Woodward to dressing culture – everything goes wrong at Man United

1] He is an English Under-17 international

Barry is promoted to youth in England and has played for the Under-17 team.

In a tournament for English U-15s in 2018, he scored ten goals in five games. So he knows exactly where the goal is.

2] He started his career at West Brom

He was in West Brom for ten years, but it was not surprising that Barcelona’s temptation was too big for him, and he moved in summer 2019.

There is a dispute between the Baggies and Barca over his fee, as the Spanish giants have apparently not yet paid the £ 235,000 that the two clubs have agreed on. The matter has been reported to FIFA.

Neil Warnock loves Aston Villa star Jack Grealish and says he’s good enough for Man United

3] He first made it to West Brom’s U23 selection at the age of 15

Barry in West Brom clearly had great confidence when he was included in the squad last season for the EFL Trophy duel against Blackpool.

But as you will see later, Barcelona believed in him too.

4] He was named one of the best young players in English football.

This is what Barcelona said when they signed Barry from West Brom.

No wonder that a lot of clubs were after him.

Social media / FC Barcelona

Barry appears to be ready to leave Barca a few months after joining

5] Before moving to Barcelona, ​​he was associated with Paris Saint-Germain

Well, he wasn’t just connected to the French giants.

Barry apparently had a medical education at PSG before moving to Barcelona and was convinced that Spain was the better option.

6] He is the first English player to take part in the “La Masia” academy in Barcelona

Big names like Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta have entered the famous Barca Academy.

And Barry is the first English player to join. There is no doubt that it has a lot of potential.

7] He represented Barcelona at the age of 16 among minors

Barry was included in the squad three years above his age group, showing the trust they had in him.

He has played in all three games of the UEFA Youth League this season.

8] He is entitled to play his international football with the Republic of Ireland

There will undoubtedly also be a tug of war for his international loyalties, similar to Declan Rice and Jack Grealish.

Barry is currently playing for England but has represented the Republic of Ireland as a U16 nation.

Getty Images – Getty

There was a big fight with Rice, who eventually wanted to play for England