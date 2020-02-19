[everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-proposed-graduated-income-tax]

When Illinois voters head to the polls on Nov. 3, 2020, they will vote on an amendment to the Illinois Constitution which would allow state lawmakers to impose a graduated income tax.

Currently, the state constitution mandates that income tax be levied at a flat rate across all incomes.

Voting ‘yes’ means support for changing to a graduated income tax, and voting ‘no’ signals opposition to a graduated income tax.

But what exactly is a graduated income tax? And how will it affect your taxes? Sun-Times politics reporters Tina Sfondeles and Rachel Hinton put together a guide of everything you need to know before voting on the issue.

What is a graduated income tax?

The specific progressive income tax Gov. J.B. Pritzker has proposed, and which will come before voters in November, would raise taxes only on people who earn $250,000 or more a year — incomes between $250,000 and $500,000 would be taxed at 7.75 percent. It would maintain the current tax rate of 4.95% on incomes between $100,000 and $250,000. And it would reduce the rate on incomes of $100,000 or less.

Income from $500,000 to $1 million would be taxed 7.85 percent and income over $1 million would be taxed 7.99 percent. The corporate tax rate within the package would also be raised to 7.99 percent.

Democrats have said the new personal income tax rates would bring in $3.57 billion, and the new corporate tax rate would bring in $350 million.

The current income tax levied on all taxpayers is 4.95%. The flat tax rate, which has fluctuated over the years, has been part of the Illinois constitution since 1970, a year after income tax was first enacted in Illinois. With a constitutional change, the Pritzker administration estimates that 97% of Illinois residents will see at least a modest decrease in their income taxes.

Why is there a referendum? Why is this coming up for a vote?

The Illinois Constitution lays out the rules for how an amendment introduced in the Legislature can be adopted. To become part of the constitution, a proposed amendment must be approved by either 60 percent of those voting on the question or a majority of those voting in the election.

How do I figure out how much I might pay under a graduated income tax?

Use the state’s calculator linked below to see how much your income taxes might change.

How many states have it?

Thirty-four states have a graduated income tax.

When would the new rates take effect?

The new income tax rates are currently set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2021.

Who stands to benefit?

The money generated from the tax will help pay off the state’s bill backlog which stood at $6.29 billion on Jan. 3 and some middle and low-income taxpayers will see some savings.

Find out how much your income taxes might change under the proposed legislation using the state’s graduated income tax calculator.

History of Income Tax in Illinois

Illinois has collected individual income tax since 1969, when the tax rate was 2.5%.

Graphic not displaying correctly? Click here.

