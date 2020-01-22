Everything you need to know about the virus epidemic in China

Health officials are closely monitoring an outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a new virus from China.

Governments are strengthening surveillance of air passengers in central China and taking other measures to try to control the epidemic.

Here is what you should know about the disease:

WHAT IS THE NEW VIRUS?

Scientists have identified it as a new coronavirus. The name comes from the Latin word for crowns or halos, what coronaviruses look like under a microscope. The coronavirus family has many types that affect people. Some cause colds while others from bats, camels and other animals have progressed to more serious illnesses such as SARS – Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome – or MERS – Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome.

WHERE IS HE FROM?

The first cases appeared last month in Wuhan, a city in China’s central Hubei province. Many of the first infected people had visited or worked at the Huanan Seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, which has since been closed for investigation. Chinese health officials say the disease first spread from animals to humans. They are now saying that it can spread between people.

WHAT IS THE WIDE AREA?

China has identified 440 cases and nine deaths, most of them illnesses and all deaths in Hubei province. Cases have also been confirmed in Thailand, South Korea, Japan, the United States and Taiwan. The epidemic coincides with the busiest travel season in China, as people visit their families or go abroad for the Lunar New Year holidays. This travel rush is expected to spread the disease more widely.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

Common symptoms include a runny nose, headache, cough and fever. Shortness of breath, chills, and body aches are associated with more dangerous types of coronavirus, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In severe cases, the virus can cause pneumonia.

HOW IS IT TREATED?

There is a test to identify the virus, but no vaccine to prevent infection. Patients with the virus have been isolated in hospitals or homes to avoid spreading it. Symptoms are treated with pain and fever medication, and people are advised to drink plenty of fluids and rest while recovering.

HOW IS IT BROADCASTED?

Many coronaviruses can be spread by coughing or sneezing, or by touching an infected person. Scientists believe the new virus can spread from person to person in close contact through the airways.

MIGHT IT BE BAD AS SARS?

So far, the virus appears to be less dangerous and infectious than SARS, which also started in China in 2002-03 and killed around 800 people. However, viruses can mutate into more dangerous and contagious forms, and it is too early to say what will happen with it.

– AP

