Everything you need to know about your health insurance policy

Is it true that my health insurance company is giving me back my money?

Yes, at least partially. VHI, Laya Healthcare and Irish Life Health have all confirmed that policyholders will receive reimbursements in the coming weeks following the government takeover of the state’s private hospitals.

Remind me again why this happened?

Last month, as the government prepared for the coronavirus “surge”, it reached an agreement with 19 private hospitals to effectively take control of them in order to provide additional capacity to the public as the number of people with Covid-19 increased. The move meant that almost overnight, around 2,000 beds became available for HSE at a time when the public system was facing a potentially large increase in patients with the virus. The agreement will cost the HSE around 115 million euros per month.

So why do I have to pay for my private health insurance now?

This is a question that many people have asked, because this decision meant that many of the elements of the private health care system for which they paid are no longer available. Some parts of the private health care system will continue to operate in the coming days, such as maternity and psychiatric care, but for the months to come, the scale of what is offered in the private health market will be considerably reduced for the greater good. .

So why don’t I cancel my policy now and restart it when things get back to normal?

It would be a bad idea and could leave you without coverage for many things in the future. Under long-standing rules governing health insurance in Ireland, a person who lets their policy expire for 90 days or more is considered a new market entry when they take out a new policy. This means that waiting periods of up to one year apply before any claim is examined, while a person with a pre-existing condition may have to wait up to five years before being able to make a claim. request treatment for this particular condition.

How much do I have to pay for health insurance anyway?

It depends on the policy you have, there are more than 300 policies on the market and the price varies from much less than € 1,000 per year to well over € 4,000 per year. But the average cost of a health insurance policy in Ireland is around € 1,800, which equates to € 150 per month.

So if the crisis lasts three months, will I recover € 450?

No. The way the three companies handle refunds differs, but people should expect to recover about half of what they pay in the three months between April and June.

Can you break it down for me?

The VHI must waive additional charges of 50% on average for subscribers for an initial three month period. Laya Healthcare must provide cash payment up to € 195 for each adult member and € 60 for each child member. A family of two adults and two children will be reimbursed a total of € 510. Irish Life Health customers with advanced plans will receive between 36% and 60% of their monthly premium, while those with plans with largely public hospital coverage will receive discounts between 17% and 21%.

And how will these refunds be handled by companies?

Slightly differently, the VHI stated that its reductions will be applied retrospectively to the premiums paid by customers for April, May and June. Its “exemption period will be of an initial duration of three months (mid-May 2020 to mid-August 2020). Laya Healthcare members will see the reimbursement “divided into three equal installments and paid over three months – April to June 2020.” We will pay the first payment before April 30, 2020. Members must have an active policy in effect on the 1st of each month – April, May, June – to receive the monthly payments. Irish Life Health members will see the reduction applied retrospectively to premiums paid by customers for April, May and June and will be offset by premiums due in subsequent months.

How can businesses afford reimbursements of this magnitude?

For starters, they will make substantial savings over the next three months as there will be a dramatic reduction in the level of claims. This gives them a fairly large war chest.

So why do I get only half of what I paid?

Because businesses must remain creditworthy and keep in mind that while the number of claims in the coming weeks will be significantly reduced, the claims will certainly increase as the system begins to revert to normal and deferred procedures.

What do you mean?

Someone who is going to have a hip replacement today will not be miraculously cured simply because they cannot be done in the private system in May or June. They will have to have it later in the year, which will increase the level of complaints.

What happens if the crisis lasts more than three months?

It is likely that the arrangements made by the insurers will be extended.

I lost my job due to the crisis and will find it hard to pay my premium. What is happening to me?

The companies are committed to implementing support measures for customers who have found themselves in a difficult financial situation as a direct result of the pandemic. The supports will depend on the client’s individual situation, but the best advice for anyone currently struggling is not to let the policy expire but to contact their provider to see what can be done to help them.

Nothing else?

Yes, companies have taken steps to extend the daily benefits to telephone or online consultations with general practitioners, clinical psychologists, physiotherapists, dieticians and nurse practitioners, as well as physiotherapists, occupational therapists and speech-language pathologists.

What happens if my employer pays for my health insurance?

This issue will also be addressed. Addressing this, Laya Healthcare said that if an employer pays for a member’s health insurance, it will distribute a payment directly to the employee and a separate payment will be made to the employer. Companies have different agreements with their employees – some pay full coverage, others pay a partial fee, so the exact details will be communicated directly to these members and their employers to reflect their personal circumstances.