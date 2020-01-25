Everything you should know about a Kenyan game drive – InsideHook

Cracking a cold Tusker beer – Kenya’s long-standing staple – on the back of a bumpy, custom-made Land Rover while you travel the vast expanse of a Kenyan national park or game reserve is one of life’s greatest joys. Now let’s make no mistake: Tusker is a very mediocre beer. Apart from this very specific setting, it can only be serviced. However, if you take long sips from a properly chilled bottle that you’ve got from your under-seat cooler, your eyes will quickly look in the brush and search the horizon for the cheetahs you’ve been looking for all evening. Well, there is simply nothing better.

The modern game drive is of course a spectator sport. You only shoot with your camera. “Remember, a game drive is a game,” says Evans, my guide at Finch Hattons in Tsavo West National Park. “Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose.”

Such a statement can help reset your expectations so you don’t expect to wade knee-deep through the lion cubs throughout the journey in an endless parade. No, a safari and game drives take long breaks as you meander and maneuver through the terrain. These pauses are suddenly interrupted by the extreme heights where you can find your target animals. If a game drive is indeed a game, then perhaps it is most closely related to the beautiful game. Like a soccer game, longer periods of time when all the drama is gone seem to quickly become the crucial event. As soon as your interest wanes and you give up hope of success, the wonderfully unexpected happens.

Evans has been with Finch Hattons for a decade and comes from a Kenyan tribe traditionally known for skills such as archery, wood carving and chasing. The latter ability in particular has helped him start his career as a safari guide. Once we drove just a few minutes from the camp entrance before he stopped the vehicle abruptly to drive up next to a trio of trotting zebras. “You look so nervous – there must be something over there,” he said, flashing to his left. When we both looked at this side of the vehicle, the adult leopard we had been looking for in the past two days suddenly appeared about a meter from our tires before we retired under the nearby tall grass.

Aside from the incredible sight, I couldn’t believe how he managed to conjure up a leopard based on reading the emotional state of a zebra, while until then I had only registered the following: there were three zebras. “Sometimes animals make more sense than humans,” said Evans calmly. At least if you know what to look for, and since you certainly don’t, it is imperative that you have such a knowledgeable guide on hand.

When I left Tsavo West for the Maasai Mara and stayed at Richard Branson’s Mahali Mzuri camp at the Olare Motorogi Conservancy, I mentioned to my guide Jackson, a member of the Maasai tribe, that I hadn’t seen any lions and wanted as much time as possible dedicated to finding them. “Mmmm, you have to see what nature has to offer, but let’s try,” he said. For his part, he compared a game drive with fishing and the waiting time before catching.

Although he didn’t want to make any bold guarantees, he knew exactly where to go, a particular group of shrubs preferred by one of the four local lion pride in conservation. Perhaps 20 minutes after my request, we stopped within easy reach of a great 14 pride lion, three sisters with three cubs each and two adult brothers dozing in the distance. The boys were incredibly playful and sociable, and the oversized paws gently slapped someone else’s face as they all turned and groomed and unleashed their best mini-roar, more like shrill “raaaayyyyrs” wanted nothing more than their respective mothers for one some affection or more likely to arouse for feeding time. And like all the worn-out mothers who dragged triplets day after day, the lionesses skilfully ignored their offspring until they finally succumbed to their pressure to wake up.

It is absolutely exciting to be in the middle of such animals on your lawn and on your terms. While Kenya is known for the Mara and Tanzania for the Serengeti, it is important to remember that both are a coherent ecosystem. “Before people came and drew lines on maps,” Jackson recalls. The animals you see in one place can move to another as part of an annual hike or a detour that they take throughout their lives.

These creatures don’t belong to any country, they don’t belong to us. The country is their own, and thankfully, a growing contingent of groups has recognized the fact. That is why the privately run protected areas alongside national parks and nature reserves are so important.

In Olare Motorogi, for example, local landowners are paid for leasing their land, while giving animals the freedom to come and go without human interference. And within the conservation area, in a camp like Mahali Mzuri or Finch Hattons, there is no fence or barrier that separates what the camp is and what is not. You may be in a luxury tent with a soft king-size bed, a leather couch, and a well-stocked wet bar, but you’re still in the bush. At night, you will need to be escorted back to your room by an attendant, as you do not know what you will find along the way. stray cats, loud hippos, spooky giraffes, and large baboon troops are just a few of the residents romping the same ways you do.

The rhythms of a luxury safari

While your adrenaline still swells up in an afternoon of encounters, return to the camp before it’s too dark. However, there is always enough time to enjoy a sundowner, a nighttime ritual where you can enjoy the setting sun over the beautiful landscape and, of course, drink in your hand. Have you expressed the wish that a bottle of sparkling wine should be stowed for this very moment? Or have you requested a fast G&T service in the wild? Another Tusker is out of the question, right? Question and you will get.

Finch Hattons goes one step further and sets up a full cocktail bar in the bush, where a chef next to a bartender works on a cheese board to prepare your drinks. When you’ve had a few snacks and sips, try a round of Rungu, throw the Maasai Club. You get half a dozen clubs with different weights similar in shape to Irish Shillelaghs and have to throw them into a small ring target.

I was aces 15 feet away until Isaac, the Maasai who was responsible for the evening’s festivities, pulled me back to where he was shooting, about twice as politely as he allowed me to for my opening moves to stand. I would say my accuracy got worse before it got better, but to be honest it just got worse and stayed worse. I retired to my drink and watched with astonishment as he swung club after club before I learned that the official distance is twice as long if he and his tribe actually take part in the biennial Maasai Olympics ,

It’s all part of the rhythmic routine you’ll get used to quickly, of life on a luxury safari. Every day starts with an early morning wake up while you pour yourself a coffee before setting off on your first game drive. A few hours of hunting and back to the camp for a hearty breakfast. While you spend a few hours at the pool or in the spa, enjoy a leisurely lunch, maybe afternoon tea, and then it’s time for your evening run again. Let your guide know what you want to see the most, get on the road for a few hours, close the deal with your sunset cocktail, and head back to the camp.

After that (yes, there’s more) it’s time for a rousing round of aperitif drinks – oh, excellent, your dedicated server remembers that you were lost in reverie when you got yesterday’s 50/50 gin martini Enjoyed the evening with olives and another awaits your return – followed by a sumptuous multi-course menu and maybe a nightcap or two before you go to bed to spend a restful night. The sound of African nature and wildlife accompanies you in your private villa tent while you sleep peacefully (unless the wildlife is sleeping) A pod of hippos, in which case your sleep can be interrupted. A hungry, hungry hippopotamus is a noisy animal, it turns out.)

Rinse and repeat as many days as possible, enjoying every incredible moment.

Plan your Kenyan safari

There are hundreds of different camps and lodges in Kenya’s parks, reserves and nature reserves. Here are a few top tips:

Finch Hattons (Tsavo West National Park): Finch Hattons completed a renovation a few years ago. The 17 spacious tents are fully colonial safari style. The property has its own airstrip so the transfer can be made as quickly and smoothly as possible. Highlights include your hidden double outdoor shower, private dinners overlooking the stars and these epic sundowners.

Mahali Mzuri (The Maasai Mara): There are only five camps at the Olare Motorogi Conservancy, compared to dozens and dozens of competitors in the larger surrounding reserves. Spend the night in one of Mahali Mzuri’s 12 tents and experience a luxurious and fascinating experience. If it’s good enough for Branson, it’s good enough for you too. After the game drives, take time to visit the nearby Maasai village and take a trip to the rhino protection.

Other tips: It is easy to view the part on a safari without going overboard. If you take just one pair of sturdy walking shoes, two pairs of quick-drying hiking / fishing pants, two quick-drying long-sleeved shirts and a wide-brimmed sun hat, you’re ready. Be sure to bring your camera gear, and yes, bring your good lens along with your repertoire of sunscreen, bug spray, and hand sanitizer, even if you’ve probably found cover at your camp, you shouldn’t bring anything.

There is no bad time for a luxury safari camp, even if some times are more popular than others. Migration is the busiest of them all. If migration is a priority, book as early as possible as small camps are likely to be booked up quickly. Otherwise, you may be able to get discounted offers over the long term while enjoying a quieter and more private atmosphere that reinforces the exceptional service you already receive.

While you can drive from Nairobi to Tsavo West or the Mara, you may want to take a short bush flight instead. Often, these air transfers are part of an accommodation package, which usually includes food, drinks and game drives. However, take cash with you to tip these intrepid guides and attentive staff.