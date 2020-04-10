EVGA announces GeForce RTX 2070 Super KO and RTX 2080 Super KO

Expanding its range from its first KO graphics card in years, EVGA unveiled its GeForce RTX 2060 KO at CES 2020, which made waves one of the first non-reference GTX 2060 cards to be released for $ 299. Continuing to fight the good fight for users seeking value within the latest models, EVGA has released two new models in its KO series, the GeForce RTX 2070 Super KO and the GeForce RTX 2080 Super KO.

At CES 2020, EVGA has released its first KO series card since the GeForce 9800 GTX era with GeForce RTX 2060 KO enabled for ray tracing. The main goal was to offer users a card with many EVGA bells and whistles, but at a solid price. Starting from this, the new EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super KO and RTX 2080 Super KO continue as successors of the equally affordable EVGA GeForce RTX Black model.

Some of the most notable features of the new EVGA RTX Super KO models include a dual slot, dual fan cooler, with both models following the same black themed design as the Super Black Gaming series. And, in what seems like a welcome rarity these days, there is no RGB LED lighting of any kind, which some users may prefer.

Opening with the more robust of the two cards, EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super KO has the same specifications as the RTX 2080 Super Founders Edition. This includes a base GPU clock speed of 1650 MHz, with a boost clock of 1815 MHz. Memory speeds remain the same at 15.5 Gbps and the same 8 GB as GDDR6 on a 256-bit memory bus.

The cheaper EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super KO also shares the same specifications as its reference counterpart, the RTX 2070 Founders Edition. This means that the RTX 2070 Super KO has an effective memory clock of 14 Gbps, a base clock of 1605 MHz which increases to 1770 MHz.

Both models share the same design in all, with its dual slot dual fan cooler, though lacking a back plate for visually appealing aesthetics and extra cooling on the back of VRM cards. As for I / O, they both share the same set of outputs, including triple DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, with a single HDMI 2.0b video output. On paper, the only big difference in performance between the new Super KO and Founders Edition models is the custom cooler, with EVGA employing a fairly similar overall design compared to NVIDIA.

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super KO has a suggested retail price of $ 699 with a discount of $ 10 available to align it to the price of the reference model. Even cheaper is the GeForce RTX 2070 Super KO which is available for $ 499 with users who can also benefit from an instant $ 10 discount from EVGA. Both models can be purchased directly from the EVGA online store or on Amazon and Newegg.

Related reading