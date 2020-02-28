[evident-drunk-driver-hospitalized-right-after-running-crimson-light-weight-in-northeast-bakersfield,-police-say]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a collision that hospitalized a achievable DUI driver Thursday night time in Northeast Bakersfield.

Police claimed the collision happened at the intersection of Mount Vernon Avenue and Columbus Street at all around nine: 23 p.m.

Officials stated a gentleman, who appears to have been intoxicated, ran a crimson gentle and collided with one more automobile with two people today inside.

The driver who ran the crimson gentle was hospitalized with injuries explained as “moderate to big.” The injuries did not look to be lifestyle-threatening, police claimed.

The two individuals in the second car or truck ended up addressed for non life-threatening accidents.

Police remain on scene for their investigation.

Everyone with information is requested to get in touch with Bakersfield police at 327-7111.