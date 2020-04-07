Ew David, Here are Some of the Best Quotes from Schitt’s Creek

David, stop acting like a dissatisfied pelican!

That’s just one of many beloved Schitt Creek dialogues, we’ll find ourselves lost as the show wrapped up tomorrow night. Sure, we have five seasons to watch on Netflix and six to watch on Pop, but no one has heard a few lines for the first time, and suddenly we find ourselves with an incredible image in our head.

Back in the three seasons before David (Dan Levy) met and fell in love with Patrick, he had a little fling with a guy named Jake, and when Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) catching Jake stepping out of the bathroom, he looks at the angry boy and tells him those words, giving us a line that Levy even chose as his favorite.

“The ‘unhappy’ pelican is something I think I’m most proud of, just because Catherine came up with a lot of good lines for herself, that it’s really like, if we can get a line there that it’s on par with some of the things he did, he succeeded, “he told E! Previous news is over. “And to see the kind of internet life that has happened is quite remarkable.”

“I think I have a favorite line for each character, and I’m sure they are all in memes and GIFS or GIFs (referred to as JIF), floating around the internet somewhere,” he said. “And it’s been a great comfort knowing that this show will be on the internet for a while, I think.”

Levy doesn’t share with us picks for each character’s best lines, but we can share it ourselves!

Moira Rose

“Where’s the rest room?”

“How an illegal life … we all imagine being brought in by the ashes of the goddess Artemis and here I get the skin of Barnum & Bailey.”

“Who put a picture of a ghost on my desk?” (It’s a sonogram.)

“Don’t be afraid, he has risen!”

“Gossip is a devil’s phone. It’s best to just hang up!”

“Oh, I’m going to kill a good coma now.”

“There is nothing here but a single person in my area.”

Alexis: “What’s your favorite season?”

Moira: “Awards.”

“I know everything is left in a very difficult situation to raise funds, Eva Longoria and I should have done our ventriloquist for All the Nose Benefits for Juvenile Rhinoplasty, when she suddenly fell out of exhaustion?

“If the safety video of the airplane taught me anything, David, it was the mother who put her own mask on in the first place.”

“There may be something, but I think I killed MAN!”

“I don’t know what to do, David. Last time I had this feeling, I played Lady Macbeth on the Crystal Skies cruise during Shakespeare on Sea Week!”

“A heavy salad might be a casserole.”

“I’m happy with RSVP as Pending.”

“This wine is terrible, get me another glass.”

Alexis Rose

“I miss being surrounded by loose friends who think I’m funny and smart and charming.”

“I don’t practice life, David, I walk through life, in very good shoes.”

“What I do now, I leave it behind and go to the random island with the love of my life because I did that with Harry Styles in England, and it was like heavy rain.”

“Do I need to remind you of the time when I was held hostage by David Geffen aboard a Somali pirate for a week, and no one answered my text ?!”

“Yes, I know the compatriot, Gwyneth Paltrow did a compost gift exchange.”

“So this is weird, today marks the longest relationship I’ve ever had with someone. Yes, the longest relationship was a three-month relationship with a Saudi prince, but for the last two months I’ve been trapped in the palace trying to go to the embassy.”

“I’m not lost, David. The FBI knows where I am all the time.”

“Hello, my name is Alexis Rose represented by Alexis Rose Talent I have chosen to perform the title track of my critically acclaimed limited edition series, A Little Bit Alexis. Feel free to sing along if you know the words!

I’m a Lamborghini / I’m a Hollywood star / I’m a bit thin / when I’m driving my car / I love sushi / I’m a cute big yacht / I’m a little single / even when I’m not / I’m a little / I’m a little / I’m a little / I’m a little / la la la la la la / little Alexis ”

And of course: “David, David!”

Johnny Rose

“Moira, you drink, you glance at your desk, she says, ‘tweet us on Facebook!’ Or uh, ‘leave us a review!’ And you say, yes, yes, okay, I think I will. “

“Well, David, these types of parties take time, and plan. Now, as I plan a Casablanca-themed party for your 40th mom’s presence, I have to put the camel back in a month.”

“Oh, look at David. It’s smart enough to get that joke, but not smart enough to stop wearing a sweater in the middle of summer.”

“You’re not the only one with an online presence.”

“Welcome, hope you enjoy sweet bread and vodka. We think it’s a celebration in the Scandinavian way.”

David Rose

“You might want to rethink your first outfit – something Ebenezer Scrooge is going on. I’m the best for Bob Cratchet.”

“I can’t be more united with nature, I make Coachella every year.”

“I’m trying hard not to get in touch with people right now.”

“Like Beyonce, I excel as a solo artist.”

“I wouldn’t be shy about pretzel mall.”

“I haven’t liked anything since I was 22.”

“Don’t be a little B!”

“I plan to take the pill, cry a little, and get some sleep.”

“I drink red wine, but I also drink white wine and I’ve been known to sometimes try roses, and a few summers back I tried the merlot used to be chardonnay. I like wine, not labels.”

The end of Schitt’s Creek series airs at 8pm, followed by a behind-the-scenes documentary on Pop.