Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina of Birds Of Prey are proud to be part of a film that “addresses everyday misogyny”

Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina are proud to be there Birds of prey and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn because it’s “everyday misogyny”.

McGregor plays mob boss Roman Sionis in the Harley Quinn spin-off, while Messina takes on the role of his right-hand man Victor Zsasz.

At the premiere of the new DC film, McGregor said, “We talked about it – we were both very proud to be part of a film that not only addressed the extreme goals of misogyny, but also everyday, mild misogyny, with which women have to put up with.

“This film is peppered with clues,” he continued. “We were just proud to be part of it and to be the misogynists in the film to draw the attention of people who need to know that this time is over.”

It is time: Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) says he is happy to be suitable for a feminist film that is “about misogyny”. He stars in #BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/II5D06q32A

– AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 24, 2020

birds of prey Margot Robbie also plays as Harley Quinn, while her new girl gang is completed by Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain.

The film will be released in the UK on February 7, 2020. It will also feature a star-studded soundtrack, including Normani and Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Halsey.

The latter was written by Bring Me The Horizon with Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish.

Fish confirmed the message on Instagram and wrote: “I myself, Oli and Halsey wrote a song on this album called” Experiment on Me “. It will be released along with the film early next month. I am glad that you hear it. “