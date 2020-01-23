EWC Metro Council occupies District 12 according to new rules

BATON ROUGE – When the East Baton Rouge Metro Council session began on Wednesday, the seat of District 12 Council was empty. It was cleared earlier this month after Barbara Freiberg was sworn in as a state representative.

Ten residents of the Freiberg district applied to complete the remainder of their terms by 2020. Eight were present at the Wednesday meeting and gave a final meeting to the current Council members.

“These people who make up my district have a voice and I want to be a voice for them,” said Jennifer Racca.

Compliance attorney, insurance consultant and former community worker Jennifer Racca received the necessary amount to replace Freiberg with six votes.

The Southern University Law School graduate now represents the more than 38,000 residents of the 12th district. Her appointment is the first since the rules for the appointment of councilors were rewritten after Denise Amoroso’s appointment in July 2018.

Amoroso was appointed interim councilor for District Eight on July 19, 2018 after her husband Buddy Amoroso was killed in a bicycle accident in the West Feliciana community. Her appointment came after several hours of controversial back and forth between council members and members of the public. Amoroso was elected to the headquarters.

At this point, any resigning councilor could basically choose his successor. If they died, the spouse would vote in Amoroso’s case. District Councilor Chauna Banks from District 2 led efforts to rewrite the rules. Now any resident living in the particular district who is free can apply for the seat.

The new process was praised during the Wednesday evening meeting.

“I don’t know if we’ll mess it up when we vote, but it was a good process,” said District 9 councilor Dwight Hudson. “It was well thought out. This is a great way to do this. Thank you for creating a regulation to do this.”

Since Freiberg had less than a year in her tenure, a special election does not have to be scheduled. The 12th district seat is elected regularly in November. Racca informs the WBRZ that she wants to run for the permanent seat.