EWU’s Legans named Major Sky Conference mentor of the 12 months

March 10, 2020 7:26 PM

Keith Osso

Posted: March 10, 2020 7:26 PM

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All legal rights reserved. This materials may not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without the need of prior permission.Japanese Washington girls slide to Northern Colorado

CHENEY, Wash. — 3rd-12 months Jap Washington College men’s basketball coach Shantay Legans was declared Tuesday (March 10) as the Massive Sky Conference Coach of the 12 months from balloting by the league’s 11 head coaches.

He gets the fourth Jap coach to generate the honor, and follows in their footsteps as Large Sky Convention champions. Steve Aggers was coach of the year in the two 1998 and 2000, the latter honor coming soon after EWU received the common period title. Ray Giacoletti (2004) and Jim Hayford (2015) ended up honored after their teams just about every followed regular time championships with titles in the Huge Sky Convention Event to progress to the NCAA Event.

That is the job this 7 days for Legans, whose group is 23-8 all round heading into the league tourney this 7 days immediately after a college-file full of 16 Significant Sky wins. Jap will will need to win 3 games to get to the NCAA Event, setting up Thursday (March 11) at 11 a.m. Pacific time versus possibly Weber State or Sacramento Point out.

“I’m so humbled to get the Significant Sky Coach of the Year Award, in particular among the group of exceptional coaches in this meeting,” stated Legans. “But make no error, this is a staff award. Coaches are only as fantastic as their players and personnel, and I have an astounding group of guys who not only make my career quick, but a blast. Our gamers have worked their butts off, and I have an wonderful personnel who also perform tirelessly to get superior each individual one working day. They’ve all purchased into the culture we’ve instilled considering the fact that working day a single, and that is the purpose we are wherever we are currently.”

Legans is now 59-41 in his a few yrs as head mentor for a .590 winning percentage. In league game titles, he has directed EWU to 13, 12 and now 16 victories, winning 71 p.c for a document of 41-17. Equally percentages are at this time the greatest among the eight guys who have been head coaches in EWU’s tenure in the league, and his 41 league wins is the ideal a few-calendar year extend in university record.

“We are extremely satisfied and happy of Shantay obtaining this properly-deserved recognition,” reported Japanese Vice President/Director of Athletics Lynn Hickey. “He and his personnel have carried out a terrific occupation in recruiting and coaching an outstanding group of young gentlemen who characterize Jap at a really substantial degree academically, athletically, and as citizens in our neighborhood. We value Shantay’s know-how as a coach and his powerful private values as he prospects our students.”

An Eastern assistant for eight preceding seasons, Legans has been a part of all but just one of EWU’s 5 seasons of at minimum 20 wins and all four of EWU’s campaigns with at least 13 league victories. He’s coached in a full of 360 video games in 10-plus yrs at EWU, with a 186-174 file in those online games (.517), including a 115-89 league mark (.564).

On top of that, Eastern has gained many educational honors in his tenure, highlighted by initially group Educational All-The usa honors won by Mason Peatling this year and Tyler Harvey in 2015.

“I’m so blessed to be at a spot like Japanese Washington exactly where we have these kinds of supportive administration and college,” extra Legans. “One appear at the achievement of our college student-athletes in the classroom will present you all you need to know about the kind of aid we have powering us. The Cheney neighborhood has been cheering us on all yr, and I hope our staff has designed them happy. All over again, this is a crew award if there ever was one, and we share it with the total Eags group.”

EWU Athletics