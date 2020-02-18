[ex-ag’s-defamation-fit-from-package-siang-to-be-heard-in-sept]

In July 2019, Mohamed Apandi filed the defamation match versus Lim more than an article alleging he had abetted in the 1Malaysia Growth Berhad (1MDB) scandal. — Image by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Previous lawyer normal (AG) Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali’s RM10 million defamation accommodate towards DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has been preset for listening to in September and Oct.

In accordance to The Edge Malaysia, Higher Courtroom decide Azimah Omar set September 28 until October 2 for the demo.

Attorney M. Visvanathan appeared for Mohamed Apandi.

In July 2019, Mohamed Apandi filed the defamation accommodate against Lim about an report alleging he had abetted in the 1Malaysia Enhancement Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Mohamed Apandi, who was AG from July 2015 right up until May well 2018, claimed Lim had written a defamatory assertion published by news portal Malaysiakini on May perhaps 6, 2019, titled “Dangerous fallacy to consider Malaysia is on the road to integrity”.

He claimed the short article experienced depicted him as somebody who is immoral and unethical, devoid of integrity, and practised double specifications although keeping the posture of AG.

Mohamed Apandi is in search of RM10 million in basic damages and further payment for aggravated and exemplary damages.

In January 2016, Apandi cleared then-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak of wrongdoing in the 1MDB and SRC Worldwide cases due to a deficiency of evidence.

He had mentioned the RM2.six billion uncovered in Najib’s lender account was a donation from Arab royalty.