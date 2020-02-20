[ex-anthrax-singer-dan-nelson-pleads-guilty-to-beating-up-two-pensioners]

Ex-Anthrax singer Dan Nelson has pleaded responsible to assaulting two elderly gentlemen soon after a gig in New York.

Nelson, who fronted the thrash icons from 2007 to 2009, was accused of punching James Paolino, 75, and Philip Falcone, 74, in an elevator at the Aloft New York LaGuardia Airport resort in Queens on August 30, 2019.

The fracas reportedly transpired just after the two males accused him of remaining drunk whilst doing a gig at the hotel.

“You experienced a rough night time,” Paolino was explained to have instructed Nelson in the hotel elevator after the exhibit.

Paolino advised the Daily News that the remark prompted Nelson to “start kicking me and punching me in the head. These were serious MMA kicks. He knocked me down. I’m on the floor bleeding. He broke my eyeglasses and I realized the up coming kicks ended up coming for my head. I’m helpless.”

Falcone claims that Nelson turned on him after he tried to serene the singer down.

“A person of the aged gentlemen stated something which induced [Nelson] to turn into enraged and he subsequently punched them,” the law enforcement informed the Daily Information.

Nelson pleaded guilty to costs of a single depend of second diploma assault for injuring a target aged 65 or more mature and a single rely of assault of recklessly resulting in physical damage. He is due to be sentenced on April 3.