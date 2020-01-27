Ex-Argos Collaros axis signs two-year contract extension with Bombers

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to agree with General Zach Collaros on a two-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old was scheduled to become a freelance agent next month.

Both Collaros and Bombers GM Kyle Walters are expected to meet with reporters in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Kollaros started four games with Winnipeg last season, 4-0. Collaros finished 17-of-23 passing for 170 yards leading the bomber past of the Hamilton-Cats 33-12 in the Gray Cup game, the franchise’s first title in 1990.

In four starts, Collaros completed a 67-of-97 pass (69.1 percent) for 851 yards with four TDs and only one interception.

Winnipeg acquired Collaros from the Toronto Argonauts on October 9, just before the 19 CFL deadline.

In 2018, he led the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a 10-4 record as a starter, passing for 2,999 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The native of Steubenville, Ohio, began his CFL career with Toronto in 2012. He joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a free agent after the 2013 campaign before being distributed to Saskatchewan in January 2018.

With the bombings coming to an agreement with Collaros, they appear to have moved on from veteran Matt Nichols, the former club beginner, who is also scheduled to become a free agent next month. Backup Chris Streveler is also scheduled to hit the open market, but is attracting NFL interest.

