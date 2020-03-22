Ex-Arizona Wildcat Will Parks agrees to 1-12 months deal with Eagles, returns residence to Philly | Nationwide Sporting activities

Will Parks is coming dwelling.

The protection and former Arizona Wildcat agreed to a 1-yr deal with his hometown NFL group, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Saturday.

NBC Philadelphia’s John Clark claimed Parks had superior income features from the Vikings and Lions but selected to sign up for the Eagles.

Eternally aside of my life. Y’all saved it. Which is only way I can thank y’all person. Y’all saved my lifetime so thank you. My profession could not have started off at a far better spot. Y’all gave me a start. Now I should go endure and finish. Adore forever Denver, PHILLY out. ❤️ https://t.co/Iu5nNen2hX

— William (@PhillyWill11) March 21, 2020

The Philadelphia native will be a part of the Eagles immediately after 4 several years with Denver. The 6-foot-1-inch, 194-pound Parks appeared in 62 video games for the Broncos, together with 15 commences, and recorded 149 tackles and 4 interceptions as a protection-nickelback hybrid.

Parks joins an Eagles defense that bolstered its secondary in excess of the last 7 days. Soon after releasing Professional Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins, the Eagles traded for Professional Bowl cornerback Darius Slay and re-signed safety Rodney McLeod.

Parks has stayed close to the Philadelphia community in spite of being eradicated for 8 yrs. The Germantown Large Faculty product or service is a two-time recipient of the Broncos Local community Ambassador Award. In August of 2018, Parks’ great-uncle, Barry Parks, was murdered whilst waiting for a bus. Parks was impacted by gun violence in expanding up in North Philadelphia his whole lifestyle.

Parks partnered with Philadelphia CeaseFire and NFL’s “My Cleats, My Induce” marketing campaign to unfold awareness about gun violence.

In four seasons (2012-15) at Arizona, Parks rated up 197 tackles, four interceptions and one particular sack. He forced two fumbles and recovered a person.

Get hold of sporting activities written content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports