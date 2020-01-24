Ex-Blackhawks ahead Anthony Duclair thrive on longer leash with senators

ST. LOUIS – The senators living in the basement somehow have two representatives at this year’s All-Star Game, and between the two, Anthony Duclair caught a fraction of the attention that Brady Tkachuk did on Thursday.

Duclair, the former failed Blackhawks experiment, still deserved the invitation and earned 33 points through the first 47 games of the senators this season.

That is equal to his production in 74 games with the Senators and Blue Jackets last season, and surpasses his points total of 2017-18 (23 points in 56 games with the Hawks and Coyotes) and 2016-17 (15 points in 58 games with the Coyotes).

“It’s the most ice age I’ve ever had in my career, even more than my New Year (when I) scored 20 goals, so that helps a lot,” Duclair said. “When you get the trust of your teammates and your coaches, it makes a world of difference.”

Once touted as a top perspective in the Rangers system, Duclair has clearly bounced around the NHL in recent seasons and the Hawks are not the only team to give it up.

Besides, eight points in 23 games with the Hawks two years ago, despite the solid 53.5 percent scoring-odds ratio that came with it, are understandably nobody.

He got a chance alongside Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat a while after his arrival, but ended the year relegated to lines with Artem Anisimov and Tomas Jurco, then David Kampf and almost-retired Patrick Sharp.

Duclair, however, spent most of his time with Tkachuk, the fourth overall choice in 2018, and saw his average per game rise from 1:02 PM (with the Hawks) to 4:30 PM.

“Building a team alone helps a lot,” he said. “In the other teams, such as last year (in) Columbus or in Chicago, there will clearly be guys who have been around for a while and they will be ahead of you. You just have to work through that.

“If I get this opportunity that you now trust for a more offensive role, it fits perfectly in my game and it really helped.”

The most common knock on Duclair over the years was its consistency, with its offensive production not being declared robust enough to make up for its poor defensive skills. But he even feels that his defense is improving now, partly because the senators have occasionally used him for the penalty kill.

Duclair’s outbreak and All-Star no later than this season have made the Hawks’ trade to get the fast winger look better – especially since Richard Panik was inconspicuous with the Coyotes last season and struggled with capitals this season – but their decision to To make Duclair run as a limited free agent in the summer of 2018 will look worse.

The front office can probably look back on the last move with some regret. But as Duclair repeatedly emphasized on Thursday, his productivity is largely based on a role within the senator’s organization that would not have been possible with the Hawks.

“(It’s) having the playing time, having the confidence and having more of a belt, so to speak – where if you make a mistake, you know you’re going back there instead of sitting a point,” he said .

Note: Hawks All-Star representative Patrick Kane is one of 10 players participating in a brand new event, shooting at targets from a 30-foot high platform, during Friday’s All-Star Skills competition.

“It’s going to be pretty interesting to see what’s happening,” Kane said Thursday. “Not really sure what to expect.”