Ex-Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For Coronavirus

One of James Bond’s beautiful women set out in real life to say she had a coronavirus – it was just weeks after the latest flick was put on ice on it.

actress Olga Kurylenko made the announcement on Sunday, taking to Instagram to let her fans know about her current condition as well as the symptoms she was experiencing. He wrote, “Locked in the house after testing positive for Coronavirus.”

Olga added, “I’ve been really sick for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and take it seriously!” He continued to translate his message in Russian – OK born in Ukraine, but also of French nationality.

In her IG post, you can see Olga snapping a picture from behind a glass window … showing that she’s lonely and self-quarantine. It is unclear where he was shot, but his main residence is said to be in France, which is under heavy restrictions today as a country – similar to most U.S. … but not quite as bad as Italy.

In case you missed it, Olga played Camille in the 2008 “Quantum of Solace” contest. Daniel Craig – the sequel to ‘Casino Royale’ is rebooting the franchise in a big way. He is also in the 2013 film, “Oblivion,” along with Tom Cruise … and there’s a lot of American flicks on the surface as well.

Olga’s announcement came less than two weeks after MGM released Bond’s new film, “No Time to Die,” as the world gained coronavirus status. It was originally due to come out in April … now, it’s pushed back to November. This could be Craig’s last turn as Bond – Lea Seydoux and Ana de Armas cast as the latest Bond girls.

Kurylenko is just the latest celebrity to announce a positive test for the novel coronavirus – some pro athletes have tested positive, and more specifically … as well as Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.