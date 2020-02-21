[ex-boyfriend-of-missing-girl’s-mom-suggests-he-never-noticed-the-child,-amber-inform-even-now-lively]

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Blountville person explained he dated the mom of a missing kid for a handful of weeks and by no means noticed the baby. Hunter Wooden, owner of Hunter T’s Hen Shack in Blountville, stated he dated Megan “Maggie” Boswell for a number of months in December. Boswell is the mom of one-year-outdated Evelyn Boswell, who the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation explained was final noticed around December 26.

Wood stated he by no means saw Evelyn in the weeks he dated Boswell.

“All I have noticed is pics of her, I’ve in no way even witnessed the toddler,” he reported. “I have no relationship with that youngster in anyway.”

Past Story: SCSO: Investigation into missing 15-month-previous started Tuesday just after inform from DCS

He mentioned he fulfilled Boswell when she utilized for a position at his restaurant. He characterized their romantic relationship as “on and off” and claimed the partnership never ever got really serious ample for him to notice any red flags.

He explained Boswell informed him that Evelyn was remaining with her father, Ethan Perry, when he was dwelling on armed forces go away for Xmas.

“They have fifty percent custody to the greatest of my information,” Wood said. “It’s not my business to dig further into that for the reason that we weren’t that critical for me to dig further.”

He mentioned he observed Maggie Boswell two times ago and hasn’t read from her considering the fact that.

Wooden claimed his business enterprise has been smeared throughout social media in the wake of the AMBER Notify on Wednesday that signaled that Evelyn is missing.

“I’m not performing this to, you know, damage this investigation because all in all the entire issue right here of what is going on and what requires to be resolved is finding that little one,” he said.

He explained he believes Boswell’s father alerted police of Evelyn’s disappearance. He extra that though he was seeing Boswell, he mentioned she told him that Evelyn broke her arm whilst keeping with her father.

“While Evelyn’s father, Ethan, experienced the child, the infant, you know, fell off the bed and broke her arm, and he took her to the hospital,” he claimed. “That’s what I was explained to.”

TBI issued an AMBER Inform on Wednesday for Evelyn.

Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Workplace reported their investigation started Tuesday just after the Section of Children’s Products and services alerted them to the missing child.

SCSO ongoing the look for on Thursday.

UPDATE: The lookup for Evelyn Boswell carries on. We have a different picture to move alongside. Investigators continue on to follow-up on qualified prospects as they appear in. Please continue on to share and assist us get the phrase out. Have details? Get in touch with 1-800-TBI-Locate. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/bdBJ1YKz8k — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 20, 2020

Evelyn was past found putting on a pink tracksuit, pink sneakers and a pink bow. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Everyone with data is urged to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-Come across.