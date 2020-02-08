Ex Bullet For My Valentine drummer Michael ‘Moose’ Thomas: How I was fired from the band

Long time BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE drummer Michael “Moose” Thomas opened up when he left the band.

In December 2017 BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE announced that it was officially using separation routes Thomas and replace it with Jason Bowld (PITCHSHIFTER. AxeWound). Bowld I have been on tour with the group since November 2015 and have been for Thomaswho said goodbye when he and his wife were expecting their first child.

In a brand new interview with MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn‘s “No damn regret with Robb Flynn” podcast, Thomas spoke about his departure Ball from my valentine’s day For the first time, he said that he hadn’t left on his own.

“We had the last album (in 2015) that was ‘Gift’that was more of a thing that was back to the heavier roots that I was much happier with; I think everyone was ” Thomas explained (listen to audio below). “And it was on the album that we left – Jay (bassist Jason James), and then I left a year later. So we’re done ‘Gift’ and then started touring ‘Gift’, It was on the European touring bike from ‘Gift’ that I left and didn’t come back. I would have gone back (on tour) but nobody answered my emails. “

The drummer explained how he was released: “My wife was pregnant with our first child together, and so I stayed with her. So that was December 2016, when I was supposed to come back for the American tour in January of the following month. And they said, “Oh, no. You still care about the baby. “And I said,” Okay. Cool. “And then I wanted to go back to the Japan tour and said,” Okay, guys. “(And I heard) nothing back. Then I started thinking,” Okay. I know what’s going on here. “And then the drummer started playing a drum solo, and I wondered what the hell? I thought,” That sucks. They have been my friends for 20, 25 years. So I emailed them and nobody came back to me. And they came home for a few days. And me. “Meet with them and I wonder what the hell is going on? And they say,” Okay. Cool. Then come back. “Then I find out – the manager takes me out for dinner – that the guys are going to record a song. And I’m like” Cool. When am I needed? “They said:” No. The other one will do it. But they want you to be in the video. “And I wondered,” No, I don’t. “I don’t work like that. I knew then that they didn’t want me back. Then they called me to London and said: ‘We want you to resign.’ “

Thomas is currently dealing with KILL THE LIGHTS, a new band with a singer James Clark(Throw the fight) and guitarists Jordan Whelan (REMAINING) and Travis Montgomery (THREAT SIGNAL). KILL THE LIGHTS‘Debut album will be released later in the year Fearless records,

Photo courtesy of Michael “Moose” Thomas‘s Facebook page



(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQRYaAHmBPg (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuoWrl4iTtA (/ embed)

Comment on a

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Story or review, you must be logged into an active personal account on Facebook. As soon as you are logged in, you can leave a comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the point of view of

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

and

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

does not support or guarantee the correctness of user comments. To report spam or abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments or anything that may violate applicable law, use the “Report to Facebook” and “Mark as Spam” links that appear next to the comments themselves become. To do this, click the down arrow in the upper right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you hover over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an email to blabbermouthinbox (@) gmail.com with relevant details.

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

reserves the right to “hide” comments that are considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to “prohibit” users who violate the terms of use of the website. Hidden comments will still be shown to the user and the user’s Facebook friends. If a new comment is published by a “blocked” user or contains a word on the blacklist, this comment is automatically only partially visible (the comments of the “blocked” user are only visible to the user and the user’s Facebook friends) ,