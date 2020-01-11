Ex-Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg is in a much better way with Huskers

Loading...

It is 13 months ago and change since the Bulls fired Fred Hoiberg and replaced him with Jim Boylen. And although he initially took the breakup hard, Hoiberg didn’t mind being back in Chicago this weekend for the Nebraska game against Northwest.

He spent Friday night with his daughter. Meanwhile, the Bulls lost their sixth consecutive game for their longest losing series this season.

In reality, Hoiberg’s fresh start with Nebraska can be one of the best things that happened to him.

He has full control over the rebuilding of the Huskers. He is the one who makes the personnel decisions and has the final say in his selection. It also helps that Nebraska also has sufficient resources, including an ultramodern practice facility and the $ 179 million Pinnacle Bank Arena to attract recruits.

That is part of the reason why Hoiberg was attracted to the work.

Nebraska was somewhat unpredictable due to 16 games. They lost at the start of the UC Riverside and Southern Utah season. But defeated Purdue and took Indiana in the December extension.

After upset Iowa earlier this week, the comeback of Nebraska failed on Saturday against Northwest. In the first half, the defense of the Huskers lacked intensity. They clawed back with a deficit of 15 points in the second half, but eventually lost 62-57 to a sub-par Northwestern team, which is 1-4 in the Big Ten game.

But Hoiberg is focusing on the big picture this season.

“For us this year with all the new faces and all the youngsters, we want to see growth with our team and we’ve seen that,” said Hoiberg, who brought back only one player from last season’s team. “Our boys have gotten better, they play together for the most part, we just have to be a more consistent basketball team and we were recently.”

It only took Hoiberg a year to reverse the Iowa state program. He led the Cyclones to their March Madness performance in seven years and then followed with three consecutive berths before being adopted by the Bulls.

Hoiberg believes he can achieve the same success with Nebraska, who has played only one NCAA tournament for the past 20 years.

“I hope we will be in the mix next year,” said Hoiberg after losing Nebraska. “I think we get the chance to turn it around quickly, it’s one of the things that really attracted me to this job. … And I think we can build it the way we do in Iowa State able to build, so I’m excited. “

Northwestern coach Chris Collins also thinks it’s possible.

“They will be very good,” he said. “I really like what Fred did. If you have so many new guys … people don’t realize you’re not just putting nine men together and just because they’re talented or whatever – it takes time to And I think what you have seen Fred and his staff do, they have been very creative with how we can compete with this group and for me that is good coaching. “

Now let’s look at the former employer of Hoiberg.

The Bulls have not won a competition since 2019. And after they have set the expectation that they will reach the playoffs this season, they are 1-16 against teams over 500.

So yes – it’s safe to say, not much has changed.

Who will first find out: Hoiberg’s Huskers or Boylen’s Bulls?

Let’s put it this way: if Hoiberg can take Nebraska to unprecedented heights like he did in the state of Iowa, we know whose fault it wasn’t in Chicago.