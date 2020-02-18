[ex-coastline-guard-chief-charged-around-bungled-south-korea-ferry-rescue]

An offshore crane is manoeuvred into the space of the capsized passenger ship ‘Sewol’, in the sea off Jindo April 18, 2014. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, Feb 18 — A former South Korean coastline guard chief was indicted right now for allegedly bungling rescue functions at a person of the country’s deadliest maritime disasters, when a lot more than 300 people had been killed, most of them schoolchildren.

The 6,825-tonne Sewol capsized off the south coast in April 2014, and many of the students—who ended up on a college trip—obeyed orders to remain in their cabins as the vessel little by little sank.

The catastrophe activated intensive community fury when it emerged then-president Park Geun-hye was uncontactable for several several hours as the disaster unfolded.

Kim Suk-kyoon, who led the coast guard at the time of the accident, was indicted on accusations of “professional negligence ensuing in death” for failing to take needed rescue motion, mentioned a prosecution agent.

He is the most senior official to deal with criminal trial around the sinking, but a different 10 present-day and former coast guard officers have been also indicted on the exact rates.

The Sewol’s captain Lee Joon-seok—one of the initially people to depart the sinking ship, abandoning hundreds of youngsters trapped inside—was convicted of carelessness and murder in 2015 and sentenced to life in jail.

Other crew users were being jailed for terms ranging from 18 months to 12 years. — AFP