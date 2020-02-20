[ex-cop-will-get-20-years’-jail,-caning-for-rape,-oral-intercourse-and-extortion]

A former law enforcement lance corporal misplaced his charm at the Court docket of Charm and been given 20 years’ jail and to be given 15 strokes of the cane for raping a college or university university student, carrying out oral sexual intercourse and extorting her in 2015. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 20 ― A former police lance corporal receives 20 years’ jail and to be offered 15 strokes of the cane for raping a university scholar, doing oral sex and extorting her in 2015, after he misplaced his attraction at the Court of Appeal towards conviction and sentence.

A a few-member bench chaired by Justice Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, in a unanimous selection, dismissed Muhamad Fazrul Fauzi’s final enchantment, ruling that his conviction was harmless and the jail term and caning imposed on him was appropriate.

“We uncover, and we are happy that there is no benefit in the enchantment for the appellate court to disturb the results of the Classes Court docket and Superior Court docket,” he stated.

The other two judges have been Justice Datuk Hanipah Farikullah and Datuk Abu Bakar Jais.

Muhamad Fazrul, 34, was on bail pending hearing of his attraction at the Court docket of Attraction. At the Higher Courtroom, he also received a remain of execution of his sentence pending his attraction.

In 2016, the Petaling Jaya Sessions Courtroom convicted Muhamad Fazrul and sentenced him to 20 years’ jail and 10 strokes of the cane for raping the lady, who was 18 years aged then, 10 a long time and 5 strokes for accomplishing oral intercourse on her and five a long time for extortion. The court docket ordered the sentences to operate concurrently.

Muhamad Fazrul lost his charm in 2018, which was dismissed by the Shah Alam Substantial Court, prompting him to attraction to the Courtroom of Charm.

In accordance to the charge sheet, Muhamad Fazrul dedicated the rape and oral sexual intercourse in a men’s rest room on the initially flooring of Dataran Sunway, in Petaling Jaya amongst 1am and one.45am on January 27, 2015.

As for the extortion cost, he was found responsible of extorting RM500 from the sufferer right after threatening her at Dataran Sunway on the exact day that she would be expelled from college and arrested by the Selangor Islamic Spiritual Section (Jais).

According to the info of the circumstance, Muhamad Fazrul who was based at the Kota Damansara police station then, caught the target in shut proximity with a male companion inside a motor vehicle.

Law firm RSN Rayer represented Muhamad Fazrul although deputy general public prosecutor Wong Poi Yoke appeared for the prosecution. ― Bernama