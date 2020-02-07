Ex-crims, theft of diamonds and human bones in the backyard: the strange story of a quiet house on Mount Eden

A week ago, a human skull and bones were unearthed during foundation work on a property on Mount Eden. The Herald’s investigation into the history of the Marlborough St home revealed links between former owner David Hart and alleged Israeli diamond thieves, his little dealings with the law and an unexplained source of income. Hart disappeared without a trace more than ten years ago. His pension for elderly alcoholics on their luck continued under a new “strange character” named Gabriel D’Angelo who spent time in maximum security prison in the early 1980s.

Even before he disappeared without a trace more than ten years ago, everything in David Hart’s life was strange.

There was the dilapidated Mount Eden boarding school frequented by former criminals and elderly alcoholics whom he ran like cheap rented rooms paid in cash.

A rotating scuff of five or six men was constantly filtering through the two-story house of Weatherboard, rarely settling in for very long.

The neighbors who had lived with him for decades had no idea what Hart had done for a living or how he came to own the property.

At the front of the property, Hart worked in a small aluminum shed, making leather belts with an assortment of machines.

If he caught your attention, he wouldn’t give up.

“You sort of want to avoid him on the street. He was one of those guys who thought he knew everything,” said neighbor Murray Goldings.

What they gradually noticed, however, was that they hadn’t seen it for a while. It was in the early 2000s, when Hart was 70 years old.

Rumors swirled around the leafy, but traditionally working-class street.

One line went that Hart had gone to Australia to live with relatives. Another rumor has it that he was admitted to a nursing home with dementia – or more cynically to some kind of psychology department.

And yet, despite the absence of its huge belly of beer lying around on the Marlborough St trail, the pension continued to operate under the supervision of a new “extremely bizarre character”, as a neighbor said.

There was a strange constancy of dilapidated residents in the increasingly gentrified neighborhood – with Prime Minister Helen Clark’s place one block away.

The peace was broken last Friday when a human skull and bones were found piled up in a concrete pipe in the courtyard of Marlborough St.

The discovery: human remains in concrete

The discovery was also inadvertently a product of Hart’s eccentricity.

The foundations and the makeshift basement that Hart had built decades ago had to be completely reinforced by a new owner who bought the property in 2016 because they did not comply with the building code.

A few hours after the discovery, forensic police personnel arrived at the scene on the afternoon of January 31.

A source told the Herald that the bones were supposed to be those of an adult and placed in a concrete structure – but not “embedded” in concrete.

The new owner of the house did not want to comment on the condition or the contents of the house when he bought it on December 13, 2017.

The cordon at Marlborough St in Mount Eden where human remains have been found. Photo / Alex Burton

A number of neighbors in Marlborough St have suggested that Hart has taken out a reverse mortgage on the house. When its funds ran out, the Auckland bank and council moved to recover the arrears and mortgage payments.

A private investigator is said to have been hired to locate Hart, who at that time had not been seen in years. Finally, the house went to the market.

Police continued to analyze the remains this week and to solicit neighbors and former residents. They brandished a photo of a man with a goatee who was not Hart. Police officially qualify the death or burial as a “suspect”.

Old Marlborough Boarding House

The Herald was in contact with a resident of the Marlborough St boarding house, who testified that he spoke to the police. He was reluctant to reveal the details of the residence when he lived there for three years in the early 2000s.

“To be honest with you, it scared me,” said the former resident.

“I lived there, there were a number of people who lived there. I lived there mainly because it was cheap and close to town. It was basically a place for me to drop my head. I got angry most of the time.

“I drank in the house. I knew Dave (Hart), he was an interesting character, he had nicknames for everyone and that was it.

“He (Hart) was different. I haven’t lived there for about 14 years, so I don’t know. Dave was Dave. He was a bit of a grumpy old prick at times, but you just got used to it and it is life.”

When asked if there was illegal activity in the home or dangerous people, the resident was extremely careful.

“There were potentially one or two dangerous people but you don’t know, because you’ve never known people,” said the resident.

“It wasn’t the flashiest. When I lived there, it was a place to keep my head down. I moved because I just wanted to go, that’s why.”

“Who knows if Dave was doing something illegal. Basically it was all cash with your wages. I guess the IRD theft is probably illegal,” said the man.

But when pressed by a former resident, Gabriel D’Angelo, who took over the management of the pension after Hart’s disappearance, the former resident opened slightly.

“I lived there for two and a half, three years. I don’t know if someone hurt him (David). If someone hurt him, I suspect I know who it was is but then if it happened, it happened, “he said. .

“Because when I lived there, it was essentially, upstairs, on the ground floor, the people who came in and out, that’s what was happening.

“At the end of the day, none of us know what happened, it’s scary.”

Gabriel D’Angelo – also known as George Nathan Gabriel Ormsby – died on the Marlborough St property on September 26, 2016.

An obituary described his suffering as “sudden death” as “a dear friend of Tim Birch and Emere McDonald”.

McDonald then posted a tribute on Facebook to Ormsby, who was known as a singer, painter and poet.

“Gabriel was a very compassionate person who cared for the marginalized in our very materialistic society,” wrote McDonald.

“Indeed, he saved Tim like an angel when Tim needed it most.”

However, other accounts of D’Angelo presented at the Herald are very contrasting – in particular those of the former resident.

“He always agreed with me but he was always a little weird. Let’s say he was weird. Extremely weird,” said the resident.

“The thing is, I picked up mail that was ‘D’Angelo’. And I’m going to tell you another story, it was a little … there was something wrong but I don’t want to say more. I don’t want to jeopardize a police investigation. “

“He was wearing sunglasses and rubber boots all the time.

“Some of the things he said you just shook your head. Like OK Gabriel, good night, goodbye. I saw him in the pub years after I left and asked him how Dave was.

“He said ‘oh yeah Dave I didn’t hear from him’. That was it.”

Talking to neighbors in Marlborough St, we also learned that D’Angelo had some sort of correspondence with musician Don McGlashan.

McGlashan confirmed to the Herald this week that he first met D’Angelo in the mid-1980s while assisting prisoners at Paremoremo Maximum Security Prison in Auckland through a music rehabilitation program.

McGlashan said that one of the principles of the program was that they did not ask prisoners for what crime they were implicated in.

“In the mid-1980s after I returned from New York, I had a job at Paremoremo with prisoners, and he (D’Angelo) was in my group,” said McGlashan.

“Then, after his release, we were in contact several times and he came to my house at Eden Terrace where I lived. It would probably be the beginning of the 2000s.

“He came to my house and I was helping him with some of his new songs. Help him finish things. But I don’t remember the last contact I had with him actually.

“But he was a good musician and a good songwriter, and he was interested in using songwriting to write about his situation and his life. Not just trying to write a hit.”

McGlashan said D’Angelo played the guitar and sang and showed real musical talent.

“He was an intelligent man. He seemed to be a thoughtful man and someone who would benefit from an approach where he could solve some of his life’s problems through music,” said McGlashan.

“Like some people you know, it will be of very little help. Their problems are too big for the music to be of great help at first.

“But he seemed to be the kind of guy who had improved things in his life, he could actually have been a full-time professional musician and have an audience. I thought he was a very good musician and songwriter. “

D’Angelo’s sudden death was attended by police and signed by coroner Debra Bell who said that an investigation was not required.

Its report under the name of Ormsby reveals that the death of the beneficiary was the result of a sudden cardiac event caused by atrial fibrillation, a condition which causes an irregular and often rapid heart rate, and can lead to stroke and heart failure.

David Hart’s unusual property acquisitions

Searching for David Hart’s documents, the Herald discovered a second property he owned on the west coast.

In November 2018, the Gray District Council sought Hart for property in Blackball near Greymouth.

The vacant and dilapidated section of 24 Stafford Street is worth $ 23,000.

A notice in the local newspaper indicated that, unless Hart claims the land and pays all the unpaid rates within one month, the council would seek a court order declaring its abandonment and authorizing the sale or rental.

The notice indicated where Hart was “unknown”. Ownership records show that 24 Stafford St is still owned by Hart.

But when the Herald released details of the Blackball address earlier this week, special advice entered the newsroom.

An Auckland jeweler said he remembered well because the property was secured around 2011 for a couple who had obtained $ 70,000 worth of diamonds from him – and had left the country.

He told the Herald that the couple lived on Mount Eden. He was originally from Israel and she was a kiwi and they were married in Canada and returned to Auckland to settle.

She was pregnant and he was a professional diamond cutter and wanted to start his own business here.

The jeweler acted as guarantor for $ 70,000 worth of diamonds for the man whose plan was to cut and resell them, return the investment and keep any profit he would use to buy the next lot.

However, shortly after the diamonds – 12 stones of different sizes, colors and carats – were handed over, the couple collapsed.

The jeweler told the Herald that he had never heard of Hart or the guesthouse, and thought the couple lived above a store at the edge of town on Mt Eden Rd.

“They said the woman’s family owned the Blackball property … it’s not an address you forget,” he said this week.

“It could be pure coincidence.”

Police cordon on Marlborough St, Mt Eden, Auckland, where human remains were found. Photo / Alex Burton

The police investigation as it stands

Police confirmed this week that Hart had never been reported as a missing person.

A source said he thought he had no family, and that there were certainly no red flags raised by any of his tenants after he disappeared.

Officially, the police will not speculate on the identity of the body found on the property, saying that the identification process is in its early stages and could be long.

But the source said Hart was the strongest leader at this point.

Acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin refused to answer specific questions put to the police by the Weekend Herald.

In a statement released Tuesday, Baldwin said the autopsy was complete. He confirmed that the police removed a large piece of concrete from the Marlborough St property for forensic analysis.

“This is meticulous and difficult work for the pathologist and his findings should not be available to the police for some time,” said the statement.

“There are considerable challenges for the police who remain open about their identity.”

Baldwin said it was “possible that the deceased may have died a few years ago” and given the circumstances, formal identification will require forensic evidence.

“Obtaining a DNA profile for the deceased can take a week or two, but identification can only take place if the police and the ESR have a comparative DNA sample to which the DNA of the deceased can to be compared, “he said.

“Therefore, it could probably take several weeks before the identity of the deceased is known.”

Police finished the property on Thursday and returned it to the current owner, who did not return emails or calls.

A man at home said on Thursday that the owner was unlikely to speak about the discovery.

“I don’t think he wants to discuss it with you,” said the man.

“He was overwhelmed … he prefers not to comment.”

The once dilapidated Mount Eden boarding school on Marlborough St, frequented by former criminals and alcoholics in the 1990s and 2000. NZ Herald Photo by Alex Burton February 07, 2020

Current memory of Hart, neighbor of Marlborough St

Murray Goldings, 45, has lived on Marlborough St all of his life and remembers Hart as a regular on the street.

“My older brother told me he worked in his garage because he made leather belts, and my brother still has the belt to this day. I think he had a knack in there to make He was kind of a handyman, “said Goldings.

“He was sort of lonely. He was there for many years alone. It was only him and then all the boarders came later.

“Dad said ‘Oh, I got caught by Dave on the street’. He liked to talk. Kind of guy who thought he knew everything.

“He liked his beer, he had a gut like (gesturing with his hands).”

“The only other guy I can remember who lived there was a leather guy who didn’t speak.

The point where Hart was no longer in his garage is vague for Goldings – his presence quietly erased from the community of Marlborough St.

“It would have been, I suppose, in the early 2000s, the last time I saw him (David). And I was asked (by the police) if you had seen anyone come out of the property” said Goldings.

“I said no, I didn’t see anyone move. And even with the borders coming in, I didn’t see anyone putting anything in it.”

“Our assumption was that he was gone and he had money in the bank and they had withdrawn money until the money dried up and they could not find it .

“There were rumors that he went to Australia and there was another rumor that he suffered from dementia and went somewhere to a house. I think it would have been more than 10 years ago.

“He disappeared, and no one knew why.”

.