Ex-dean Shaun ‘Rev’ Harrison appears rare for Latin Kings accusations

The former Boston high school dean, convicted of shooting a student in the head, appeared rare outside prison on Monday, pleaded not guilty of a federal racketeering indictment, and flubbing his answer when a judge asked if he had a prior criminal record had.

Shaun Rev. Harrison, accused of a massive conspiracy by the Latin kings, said to magistrate judge Marianne Bowler ‘no’ when she asked if he had a criminal record when he was brought before the US court.

“Your Honor, he is confused,” said court-appointed lawyer Joshua Levy.

“He is under oath and I ask him if he has been charged with previous criminal cases,” Bowler said.

“Yes,” said Harrison, 60 years old, in a gray package of prison cases and black glasses, on his second attempt.

A Suffolk Superior Court jury convicted Harrison in 2018 for shooting the then 17-year-old Luis Angel Rodriguez in the back in 2015 for an alleged $ 10 drug debt. Rodriguez, who survived, told police that Harrison shot him and drug dealers also recruited his position as dean at English high school for the D5K Boston chapter of the Latin Kings.

The FBI now says that Harrison and a co-conspirator attempted last year to identify a confidential informant in the Harrison case, and attempted to determine the person’s identity through legal documents. A federal statement does not say whether the Latin kings have identified the suspected informant.

Harrison, who was transported Monday from DCI-Cedar Junction in Walpole, is also involved in two Supreme Court appeals – one disputes his conviction, the other asks for his sentence to be lowered for a firearm charge for which he is also in 2018 convicted.

Levy, outside the courtroom, said he had recently been named Harrison and could not comment on the case.

He also pleaded not guilty Monday was Luis Santiago, a 22-year-old member of the Latin Kings accused in a shooting of rival Gangster Disciples in New Bedford last year. Santiago, still in a red Nike hoodie and black sweatpants after being transported from Bristol County prison, agreed to voluntary detention.

The men are among the last of 64 defendants accused in the case of the Latin kings. Nine men and women were released under certain conditions in the past two months.

Prosecutors will be confronted with a motion on Tuesday in the federal court to limit the accused’s access to legal documents as much as possible. The government has claimed in several motions that members of the Latin kings have used judicial documents in the past to track witnesses and victims and endanger their lives.