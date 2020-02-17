[ex-dickson-principal-rises-ranks-to-guide-youngstown-football-under-previous-ohio-point-out-coach]

Close

Six several years back, Doug Phillips was coming into his next semester as assistant principal at Dickson Middle Faculty.

Now, Phillips is head mentor of Youngstown Point out, one particular of the most storied little school soccer systems in the region.

His manager is previous Ohio Point out mentor Jim Tressel, who won national championships at each OSU and at Youngstown Point out.

Phillips changed Bo Pelini, the previous Nebraska head mentor, who remaining YSU to be defensive coordinator for this year’s national winner Louisiana Point out University.

How did Phillips make the leap from Dickson County center faculty educator to working with and currently being mentioned alongside large title school soccer coaches?

“He is a force of mother nature, and he by no means stops thinking and shifting,” mentioned Dickson County Educational facilities Director of Secondary Education and learning Dr. Robbie Faulkner.

Faulkner was principal at Dickson Center while Phillips labored at the faculty.

“He has a eyesight and program for anything he does and has the means to encourage men and women to observe him,” Faulkner stated. “Very rapidly into our initially and only year jointly at DMS, I realized he would not be there prolonged as an assistant principal.”

The following year, Phillips was hired as principal at Dickson County Large University, a place he held right until 2015. That calendar year, Phillips originally left to direct a university district in Ohio. But a cellphone connect with from Iowa Condition soccer Head Mentor Matt Campbell transformed that.

“I definitely wasn’t seeking,” Phillips mentioned in 2016. “I have been out of soccer for 6 a long time.”

But Campbell persuaded Phillips to operate for the Cyclones as director of participant personnel. The two had coached with each other at Bowling Eco-friendly Point out College in Ohio.

Phillips then took a task in an on-field coaching function with the College of Cincinnati soccer team exactly where he’s spent the earlier three seasons. He coached tight ends and served as UC’s unique teams coordinator in 2017 right before shifting to the position of running backs coach in 2018.

Phillips, a indigenous of the Ohio area, formerly coached at Youngstown Point out as a graduate assistant in 1991 and 1992 for Tressel.

“It is a large honor to return to Youngstown State as the Head Soccer Mentor,” Phillips said. “We’re likely to enjoy with fire and proudly signify our wonderful university and community on and off the subject.”

The YSU Penguins have had good results in current a long time but have been dominant in the 1990. The school gained four Division I-AA Countrywide Championships (1991, 1993, 1994 and 1997) and also performed in the title video game in 1992 and 1999.

In an interview with The Herald 3 many years ago, Phillips explained he would not adjust just about anything, including his family’s transfer to Middle Tennessee.

“I look at the relationships I have developed,” Phillips claimed. “I liked education. I really like getting a principal. I am so excited for the a long time I expended (at Dickson County High School).”

Study or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/tale/information/regional/dickson/2020/02/17/ex-dickson-principal-phillips-rises-mentor-storied-youngstown-condition/4784978002/