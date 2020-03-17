Ex-Dublin hurler warns of Covid-19 indications following tests constructive for virus

Former Dublin hurler Michael Carton has disclosed he examined good for the coronavirus.

Carton, a fireman with Dublin Hearth Brigade, performed for the Dublin hurlers from 2003 to 2015.

Carton relayed his expertise on Twitter, warning people today to seem out for signs and symptoms other than respiratory troubles.

He was in self-isolation with “flu-like symptoms”, a headache, chills, and fever, ahead of tests positive on Saturday.

So I experienced been self isolating for a number of days with flu like indications,got analyzed and came back constructive for COVID-19 saturday!! A several factors I’ve learned 1 it is really extremely hard self isolating wen you might be feeling truly ill,texts and cellphone calls from good friends and family members definitely do enable!!

— mick carton (@firemanmick7) March 17, 2020

The treatment has improved more than the final day or so ,really feel a small greater currently so hopefully keep enhancing now!!

— mick carton (@firemanmick7) March 17, 2020

DFB can validate that a single of our Firefighter/Paramedics has been analyzed positive for COVID 19.

The firefighter is beneath the health-related treatment of the HSE and is carrying out effectively, we are respecting their privateness at this time and would talk to that some others adhere to similarly.

Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/AiStHwInaX

— Dublin Hearth Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 15, 2020