[ex-fiancee-of-drew-carey-killed-in-california-ex-boyfriend-arrested]

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A prominent Hollywood marriage and relatives therapist died after she was located at her Hollywood Hills household on Saturday, and her ex-boyfriend had been arrested on suspicion of murder, investigators introduced Sunday.

Amie Harwick, 38, who was observed below a 3rd-flooring balcony, died at a medical center Saturday, hrs following the 1: 15 a.m. alleged assault, according to the Los Angeles Police Division.

Gareth Pursehouse, 41, of Playa Del Rey, explained by police as Harwick’s ex-boyfriend, was arrested about 4: 30 p.m. Saturday in link with her dying, officials claimed. Harwick experienced previously acquired a restraining get in opposition to Pursehouse, but it had expired.

Law enforcement initially responded to a report of a girl screaming, LAPD officers stated in a prepared statement.

Officers encountered a person in the road who instructed them his roommate was getting assaulted inside her household, law enforcement reported. The roommate stated he experienced jumped a wall and run to neighboring properties in search of support.

“When officers went to make entry, they observed the sufferer on the floor beneath a third-story balcony,” according to the LAPD statement. “The target was gravely hurt. She endured major injuries steady with a fall.”

Paramedics took Harwick to a clinic, where she died.

“The investigation discovered probable proof of a wrestle in the upstairs as perfectly as forced entry to the home,” the law enforcement assertion reported. “A canvass of the region situated even further proof of an intruder (suspect) coming into the residence and leaving soon after the murder.”

Pursehouse was described in reserving information as 6-toes-4-inches tall and weighing 230 lbs ..

Investigators realized that Harwick had “recently expressed fear” about her former boyfriend, Pursehouse, law enforcement claimed. She was previous identified to have found Pursehouse about two weeks back.

A activity force located Pursehouse about four: 30 p.m. Saturday at a residence in Playa Del Rey, according to police and Los Angeles County reserving information.

Detectives prepared to existing their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Business office for submitting on Wednesday.

Bail for Pursehouse was set at $2 million pending his initial court physical appearance.

Harwick, who was a Playboy product prior to starting her practice specializing in psychotherapy and sexual intercourse remedy, was reportedly engaged to television star Drew Carey just before the few split in 2018.

Anyone with facts can call the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Anonymous recommendations can be despatched to L.A. Regional Criminal offense Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

