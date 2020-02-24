[ex-ga-cop-who-kicked-black-gentleman-in-the-head-through-site-visitors-stop-faces-up-to-26-many-years-in-prison]

A jury on Thursday unanimously uncovered a former Gwinnett

County officer guilty of kicking a handcuffed black man in the head in the course of a

site visitors quit.

In accordance to 11Alive, Robert McDonald was accused of kicking the victim, Demetrius Hollins, in the head and subsequently pointing a gun at his head all through the 2017 incident which was captured on online video.

All this occurred even though Hollins was handcuffed and on the floor. Located guilty of aggravated assault, battery and violating his oath of office environment, McDonald faces up to 26 several years in jail.

Assistance Pan-African Journalism Subscribe

McDonald’s previous spouse, Michael Bongiovanni, who was also implicated in the incident, was filmed placing Hollins in the encounter in the course of the arrest. He was initially charged with battery, assault and crimes related to lying but attained a plea offer to stay clear of imprisonment following he agreed to testify in the scenario.

McDonald and Bongiovanni were each fired immediately after the movie of the assault was circulated.

McDonald’s lawyer, Walt Britt, nevertheless, informed the court docket his customer was made use of as a scapegoat by Bongiovanni. According to Britt, Bongiovanni was not truthful about what transpired in police stories, declaring the sergeant “is the 1 that established these activities into movement,” 11Alive reviews.

Britt also claimed Bongiovanni was guiding all the injuries Hollins sustained for the duration of the arrest.

Prosecutor Charissa Henrich, who admitted Bongiovanni’s involvement in the assault, claimed McDonald was entirely dependable for his possess steps in the course of her closing argument.

“It does not negate that he is the a person that place the gun to

Mr. Hollins’ head. Never permit him skate since of Bongiovanni,” she informed

jurors.

Britt stated they are setting up on attractive the verdict.

“He was devastated. He held out hope,” Britt instructed WSB-Tv after the guilty verdict was achieved. “I do not feel he deserves to go to jail.”

Professing he was aiming at kicking Hollins in the shoulder and not in the face for the duration of the arrest, McDonald admitted to prosecutors that kicking suspects in the head was not element of their instruction.

He, nevertheless, claimed he wasn’t aware Hollins was handcuffed and was attempting to pin him to the floor with his foot in get to handcuff him, 11Alive even further experiences.

Henrich informed the jury various witnesses at the scene of the incident observed the suspect in handcuffs.

“There is a guy in handcuffs on the floor. You really don’t have to have

to do this. It violated all his education, the insurance policies, and state law. The

sufferer considered he was heading to die with a gun to his head,” she said.

McDonald’s sentencing is set for a afterwards date.