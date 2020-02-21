[Ex-Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein States It Would Be ‘Harder to Vote for Bernie Than for Trump’ — Sanders Fires Again]

Bernie Sanders possessing a shot at the Democratic presidential nomination has produced some people today anxious, like former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein.

Blankfein tweeted earlier this month, “if Dems go on to nominate Sanders, the Russians will have to rethink who to do the job for to greatest screw up the US. Sanders is just as polarizing as Trump AND he’ll destroy our economic system and doesn’t treatment about our army.”

This 7 days he unloaded a bit more on both of those Sanders and the Democrats as a entire in an interview with the Money Periods, declaring the Vermont senator would be just as “divisive as Trump.”

With regard to Sanders’ proposed prosperity tax, Blankfein stated, “I really don’t like that at all… I really do not like assassination by categorisation. I think it’s un-American. I find that damaging and intemperate. I uncover that just as subversive of the American character as anyone like Trump who denigrates teams of people who he has hardly ever fulfilled. At minimum Trump cares about the economic climate.”

Most notably, when questioned who he would pick amongst Sanders and Trump, Blankfein responded, “I imagine I could come across it more difficult to vote for Bernie than for Trump.”

Sanders responded in a temporary statement stating, “I welcome the hatred of the crooks who ruined our economic climate.”