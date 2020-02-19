[ex-gov.-rod-blagojevich-sings-praise-for-trump-from-chicago-house-just-after-release-from-prison]

CHICAGO – Previous Illinois Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich gushed about Donald Trump immediately after the Republican president commuted his sentence for political corruption, talking Wednesday at a press event exterior his Chicago household that sounded like an prolonged marketing campaign advertisement for the president.

Blagojevich spoke in entrance of a large indication hanging off the landing of his house that go through, “Thanks Mr. President.” Just one man in a group of a lot more than 100 reporters and properly-wishers wore a rubber Blagojevich mask and hoisted the previous governor’s 2006 marketing campaign signal.

The governor-turned-convicted felon even included an endorsement of Trump’s bid for a second term.

“I’m a Trumpocrat,” reported Blagojevich, flanked by his spouse and two daughters. “If I experienced the means to vote, I would vote for him.”

Throughout the party in Chicago, the president fired off a tweet about Blagojevich, saying Blagojevich paid “a significant price” for his convictions. Trump also alluded to Blagojevich’s convictions for trying to find to exchange an appointment to the U.S. Senate seat vacated by then President-elect Barack Obama for marketing campaign contributions.

“Rod Blagojevich did not sell the Senate seat,” Trump tweeted.

Prosecutors have explained that they resolved to arrest then-Gov. Blagojevich at his house on Dec. 9, 2008, so that they could thwart his program to sell the seat.

Exterior the exact same household Wednesday, Blagojevich frequently praised the president, describing him a felony justice reformer and thanking Trump for location him free of charge.

“We want to express our most profound and eternal gratitude to President Trump,” Blagojevich mentioned. “He didn’t have to do this …. this is an act of kindness.”

Blagojevich, 63, walked out of a federal prison in Colorado on Tuesday immediately after serving 8 decades of a 14-calendar year sentence for vast-ranging political corruption, just hours just after Trump granted him a commutation.

Blagojevich, a just one-time contestant on Trump’s fact Television set exhibit “Celebrity Apprentice,” has been radioactive politically because his arrest as governor in 2008. It is not very clear who might be ready to offer him a career or a lead part in an firm or movement.

Blagojevich didn’t solution direct concerns at the general public overall look Wednesday. He continuously dabbed a handkerchief on a minimize on his chin. He apologized to reporters, explaining, “It’s been a very long time given that I shaved with a ordinary razor.”

His convictions incorporated attempting to shake down a children’s medical center and lying to the FBI.

Trump’s Wednesday tweet echoed remarks he has created before, comparing attempts to investigate his own perform and these who took down Blagojevich.

The tweet described Blagojevich’s case as, “Another Comey and gang deal!”

“It was a prosecution by the exact men and women — Comey, Fitzpatrick, the similar team,” Trump stated earlier in the 7 days. He was referring to Patrick Fitzgerald, the former U.S. legal professional who prosecuted Blagojevich and now signifies previous FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired from the agency in May well 2017. Comey was not at the FBI or anywhere in the Section of Justice throughout the investigation and indictment of Blagojevich.

The Illinois Household in January 2009 voted 114-1 to impeach Blagojevich, and the point out Senate voted unanimously to get rid of him, generating him the initially Illinois governor in history to be eradicated by lawmakers. He entered jail in March 2012.

Blagojevich’s spouse, Patti, went on a media blitz in 2018 to stimulate Trump to stage in, praising the president and likening the investigation of her partner to distinctive prosecutor Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election — a probe Trump very long characterized as a “witch hunt.”