[Ex-GUNS N’ ROSES Guitarist DJ ASHBA Performs U.S. National Anthem Just before Los Angeles Kings Vs. Vegas Golden Knights Match (Movie)]

Previous GUNS N’ ROSES and present SIXX:A.M. guitarist DJ Ashba performed the U.S. national anthem in advance of the Los Angeles Kings took on the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday (March 1) at T-Cell Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Supporter-filmed video footage of his physical appearance can be observed below.

Past 7 days, Ashba claimed that he “just signed a huge offer” for his new solo job, which will see him “showcasing distinct singers from distinct genres on just about every track.”

Despite the fact that Ashba to begin with started out get the job done on the undertaking as a collaboration with with his SIXX:A.M. bandmate James Michael — below the band name PYROMANTIC — it has due to the fact progressed into an Ashba solo matter, with Michael saying in 2018 that he was stepping absent from the team.

Relating to his approaching solo disc, which will be released under the ASHBA banner, DJ advised Fox5‘s “A lot more”: “I spent three several years in the studio making this new sound and I took Latin, pop, rock and EDM and I just threw it in a blender as a producer. I have accomplished the rock matter, I have completed that my whole existence, but I wished to produce a new sound — some thing clean, some thing anyone could latch on to. If you like Latin, there is more than enough of that if you like rock, you can find sufficient of it in there. So it’s a definitely great, exceptional seem. I’m pretty happy of it.”

In accordance to DJ, he will market the LP by embarking on a tour on which he will be joined only by a VJ.

Very last year, Ashba spoke to “Vegas Junkeez” about how his new job came with each other. He mentioned: “It started out off in the starting, me and the singer from SIXX:A.M., James Michael, we experienced some time off and we started writing like we did. And it finally evolved, and clearly, it went in a course, and I pushed it actually hard in a path, and then James form of acquired active and went off [to do] his issue. But it is really developed into this amazing issue which is just awesome. And to have congas and horns… And it truly is very worldly. It’s designed to make the overall body transfer. It is really full-on dance things, but it is good.”

Calling his solo effort and hard work his “selection a single precedence,” Ashba explained that he is “so, so motivated” by the tunes that he recorded hence significantly. “This is every thing I’ve at any time wished to do,” he said. “It is really form of like your whole occupation, you learn all these factors, you operate with all these people… [This] is form of just my labor of like — it truly is one thing I certainly wanna do for me — and it truly is so gratifying to be ready to be in a position…

“I’ve experienced an extraordinary job — thank god — but this new matter is just the up coming chapter,” he discussed. “It’s truly unique, and it truly is truly a good deal of fun. And it can be offered me the independence as a songwriter and a producer just to make any style… Basically, I you should not have to publish for one vocalist or just one voice… I can create not only for that, but a number of genres, as long as we continue to keep it in variety of these extensive walls that we call [ASHBA]. It is really at last my vision unfiltered. So it is truly cool. And I am enthusiastic. I feel individuals are actually gonna like it. It is anything fully diverse than I have ever carried out — a thing new. It can be quite imaginative. And me staying a inventive man or woman, it is the ideal, excellent thing for me, I guess — the best challenge.”

Final September, SIXX:A.M. produced a new song named “Discuss To Me”. The band, which also functions bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Dustin Steinke, had been on hiatus since 2017.