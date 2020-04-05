Honduran Vice President Rafael Callejas, who blamed the United States for his part in the FIFAgate oil spill, died Saturday, aged 76, his family said.

Callejas died of a heart attack at a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, his family said.

“We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved husband, father and grandfather who have jumped into the hands of the Lord,” said his wife Norma Gaborit de Callejas Comments.

Callejas was born on November 14, 1943 in Tegucigalpa.

A former student of the University of Mississippi in the United States, he served as president of Honduras from 1990 to 1994.

As president, he implemented a neo-liberal economic policy, encompassing a broad range of public services.

He was also the head football coach from 2002 to 2015 and was a former member of the FIFA Television and Marketing Committee.

Rafael Callejas, revealed in 2011 with former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, has accused FIFAgate Photo: AFP / Orlando SIERRA

There he became one of 40 police officers involved in a major criminal scandal called FIFAgate that is coming to shake the world.

Callejas accused of receiving television in exchange for allowing World-Media Media to broadcast television on television rights to Honduras games for 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

He has pleaded guilty in a US court.

But Callejas suffered from leukemia and was hospitalized many times for his health problems.

He resumed in court on May 5.

FIFAgate exploded in May 2015 with the arrest of Zurich against seven international multinational corporations, at the request of American courts, accusing them of receiving $ 150 million in bail and guitarists from the 1990s.

Like many former Latin American football players, Callejas was detained for life from football related activities in 2016.

. [tagToTranslate] ex [t] honduras [t] President [t] shame [t] five [t] die [t] parent [t] 76