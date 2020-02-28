ex-husker-tanner-farmer-named-gpac-wrestler-of-the-12-months

Just after a dominating year at the heavyweight division, Concordia’s Tanner Farmer was named Fantastic Plains Athletic Convention wrestler of the year.

Farmer, a previous Nebraska offensive lineman, joined the wrestling them halfway by the season. He shot up to a No. 2 countrywide position in his excess weight division.

Farmer, who is 22-, captured heavyweight titles at the Hastings Open, Missouri Valley Invitational, Edmonds Open up and GPAC Championships.

Six Concordia wrestlers acquired GPAC initially- or 2nd-staff honors. Mario Ybarra (125 lbs .) and Gabe Crawford (157) joined Farmer on the first crew, when Alberto Garcia (133), Chris Kimball (141) and Darrin Miller (184) ended up named to the next group.

Concordia’s Levi Calhoun was named the GPAC mentor of the 12 months.

Doane’s Baagii Boldmaa was named to the very first group and Michael Scarponi was named to the 2nd team.