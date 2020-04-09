Ex Kiss Guitarist Vinnie Vincent Is Promoting ‘Autographed Goods Pack’ For $9,500

Previous KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent is offering a special “autographed products pack” by means of his official on the net store.

Priced at a whopping $9,500, the pack involves quite a few CDs, one DVD, four t-shirts, two patches and 3 posters.

According to Vincent‘s world wide web web page, the subsequent objects are incorporated in the pack, with every item autographed by the guitarist:

01. VINNIE VINCENT INVASION CD



02. VINNIE VINCENT INVASION – “All Techniques Go CD



03. VINNIE VINCENT INVASION Double CD Set



04. VINNIE VINCENT INVASION DVD – “Rock and Roll Heaven Dwell”



05. Guitarmageddon Guitars Catalog



06. VVI Patch



07. VVI Patch



08. Advertisement – Vinnie Vincent Pro Tone Pedals



09. Vinnie Vincent T-Shirts (4 Shirts New) Autographed



10. Vinnie Vincent Live Poster (Merry Metal Xmas)



11. “Times Of The Dead” Clearly show Poster



12. Chiller Theater Stay Poster

Vincent — who was a member of KISS when the band publicly “unmasked” in 1983 — made many public appearances in 2018 soon after paying out the past two many years out of the general public eye.

In 1983, KISS wrote and produced “Lick It Up” — their 1st album without having makeup — a recording on which Vincent co-wrote 8 of 10 tracks, which include the title track, which continues to be a staple of the group’s stay performances to this working day.

Irrespective of the album’s achievement, Vincent was fired by KISS soon after the “Lick It Up” touring cycle arrived to an end, allegedly owing to a dispute about each the phrases of his employment contract with the band and royalties. From there, Vincent founded VINNIE VINCENT INVASION, which recorded two albums.

In 1992, Vincent re-teamed with Simmons and Stanley to create a few songs for their acclaimed album “Revenge”, like the record’s very first two singles, “Unholy” and “I Just Wanna”. Their partnership quickly soured at the time all over again, nonetheless. Four a long time later, Vincent produced a solo EP, “Euphoria”, which highlighted vocals by former VVI singer Fleischman and bundled material from sessions recorded all-around 1990. Shortly following that, Vincent vanished from the public eye and remained off the grid for additional than two many years.

Past November, KISS manager Doc McGhee claimed that all former customers of the group have been contacted about potentially taking part in the band’s previous-at any time tour.

Prior to the “End Of The Highway” launch, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons weren’t really enthusiastic about the prospect of an onstage collaboration with Vinnie Vincent. “Now Vinnie, that’s a single exception, and for so numerous motives,” Stanley told Guitar Earth. “I would say that’s not someone who I want to rejoice.”

Simmons also chimed in, explaining that “it’s really worth stating that Vinnie has sued the band and shed 14 situations. I’m not in this article to cast any aspersions. He is a proficient male. That’s why he was in the band. But would I count on him to get up onstage and do anything at all? By no means. … Can he appear to the shows? Of training course! Any person can. But onstage? By no means.”

In April 2018, Vincent joined Simmons at the KISS bassist/vocalist’s “Vault” celebration in Nashville, Tennessee. He later mentioned in an job interview that he felt that bought “a chilly reception” and was “treated extremely indifferently” by Gene at the function.

