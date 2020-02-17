[ex-law-enforcement-manager-among-the-accused-in-catalan-independence-‘sedition’-trial]

The previous head of Catalonia’s regional law enforcement and three many others are standing trial on prices of insurrection and sedition for their alleged roles in the illegal bid by the Catalan regional authorities to break absent from Spain in 2017.
The trial starting off on Monday in the Nationwide Court docket could inflame secessionist sentiment once more in Catalonia right after quite a few weeks of quiet in the northeastern region.
It also comes as new Socialist primary minister Pedro Sanchez claims to test to resolve the regional conflict with political talks rather than authorized steps.
The state prosecution has questioned for previous Mossos law enforcement main Jose Luis Trapero to be sentenced to 11 many years on rates of rebellion for allegedly conniving with regional authorities in the failed secession press led by former Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont and his deputy, Oriol Junqueras.
Mr Puigdemont, now a European Parliament member, fled Spain to Belgium following the press.
Spain is searching for his extradition.
Mr Junqueras and 8 other Catalan politicians and activists been given jail sentences very last October for their roles.
Also charged with riot are former Catalan regional interior ministry formal, Cesar Puig and former regional police director, Pere Soler.
Senior regional law enforcement officer Teresa Laplana is billed with sedition.
The trial is envisioned to very last two months and various of individuals in jail are predicted to give proof.