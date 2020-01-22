Ex-Leeds defender Raul Bravo claims he ordered the murder of his former teammate Darko Kovacevic

Raul Bravo emphatically denied that he was behind the shooting attempts of former Olympiakos teammate Darko Kovacevic in Athens.

Kovacevic, the former Serbian international, got away with minor injuries earlier this month after being attacked by two men when he parked his car.

After the incident, he was hospitalized when he injured his wrist and knees to avoid gunfire.

Kovacevic was targeting a shoot earlier this month

Former Real Madrid defender Bravo, who played with Kovacevic in Greece between 2007 and 2009, is reported to have staged the attack.

Bravo was arrested last year as part of a large-scale operation for game manipulation and corruption in sports. La Gazzatta dello Sport suggested that there could be a connection with the attempted murder of Kovacevic.

However, Bravo laughed at the interview with Radio Marcas “A Diario” about the allegations.

Bravo is known for his time at Real between 2001 and 2007

He said: “A magazine in Serbia reported about it and I was stunned that I had ordered the [Darko] Kovacevic murder.

“The only thing that’s important to them is selling [magazines] and saying I wanted to kill Darko is selling more. It’s a crazy story, it’s nonsense.

“I’ll say it again, the relationship is great.

“It [the report] is something that has neither legs nor a head. It’s a complete invention, madness.

“He has no problems and he doesn’t know why this happened. He made a lot of money from football … I told him to stay calm.”

Both Bravo and Kovacevic, 38 and 46, had short stays in England during their active careers.

Former Spanish international Bravo had a short stay in Leeds in 2003 while Kovacevic played for Sheffield in 1996.