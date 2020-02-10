Ex-Minister: Rosmah, her aide, Najib urged me to RM1.25b contract for Sarawak BN Mann’s Malaysia company

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor at Kuala Lumpur High Court February 10, 2020. – Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, February 10 – Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and their former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor all put pressure on the award of a RM 1.25 billion project to a company led by a man The Barisan Nasional coalition, which was then part of Sarawak’s company, said a former minister to the High Court today.

Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, who was Minister of Education from July 2015 to May 2018, said today that he was under pressure to award the power supply contract for 369 rural Sarawak schools to Saidi Abang Samsudins Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd.

What Rosmah said on the phone

Mahdzir, who testified last week about how Rosmah asked him to transfer the project prize to Jepak Holdings during a Buka Puasa event in June 2016, reported today how she had again urged him to speed up the matter a few months later.

Mahdzir said Rosmah called him on December 22, 2016 to talk about the solar hybrid project. She abruptly denied knowing the person named Rayyan and claimed that she only supported “Cikgu Aazmey” on the matter.

“Datin Seri Rosmah also told me to just follow the instructions in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s protocol and she didn’t want me to postpone matters related to the solar hybrid project.

“I just answered more or less” Ya, ya Datin Seri “. I have no doubt that Datin Seri has helped Rosmah Mansor Saidi get the solar hybrid project from the Ministry of Education,” he said.

Mahdzir previously said that “Team Saidi”, which included Saidi, Saidi’s business partner Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah, Rosmah, Rizal and Pekan Umno secretary Datuk Aazmey Abu Talib, was the lobby of the Ministry of Education to award the contract to Jepak Holdings.

Mahdzir, as the fifth witness to the indictment in Rosmah’s corruption trial, testifies that she has applied for bribes of RM 177.5 million and received a total of RM 6.5 million from Saidi to help Jepak Holdings Get RM 25 billion project.

Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Supreme Court on February 10, 2020. – Picture by Miera Zulyana

Najib’s handwritten orders

Mahdzir testified last week that Najib had released three handwritten records of the protocol since June 2016 to instruct him to grant the contract to Jepak Holdings. He noted that Najib also ignored his advice when he met on November 9, 2016 to wait for Jepak to meet certain requirements first before issuing an approval letter that effectively awards the project.

Mahdzir spoke today about how Najib reacted when he learned on November 9, 2016 that Saidi and Saidi’s business partner Rayyan Mahdzir had degraded as part of the two businessmen’s efforts to quickly implement the project.

“I also told Datuk Seri Najib Razak that Saidi and Rayyan from Jepak degraded me as Minister of Education. I told Datuk Seri Najib Razak that Rayyan accused me of failing as Minister of Education and not being able to be a minister for long. Rayyan repeatedly threatened me with such threats from July to October 2016, ”Mahdzir told the court.

But Mahdzir said Najib asked who Rayyan was and said nothing when he was told that Rayyan was the representative of Jepak Holdings. He added that Najib’s lack of response was like accepting such comments from Saidi and Rayyan.

“Datuk Seri Najib Razak only ordered me to follow his orders in order to immediately issue the letter of acceptance to Jepak. I just followed his orders, ”said Mahdzir.

Mahdzir said that on November 10, 2016, he asked an official from the Ministry of Education to prepare the declaration of acceptance according to Najib’s instructions, although price negotiations and other matters were still ongoing.

Mahdzir found that the morning letter had been drawn up for the RM 1.325 billion project itself – including the project value of RM 1.25 billion and the goods and services tax (GST). The Minister of Education had to undertake projects worth sign more than 100 million RM.

Datuk Rizal Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Supreme Court on January 8, 2020. – Picture of Firdaus Latif

The role of Rosmah’s adjutant

Mahdzir said that Saidi and Rayyan met him at around 2:00 p.m. or 3:00 p.m. on November 10, 2016, to protest the contents of the letter of admission. He asked the Ministry to remove a clause that would allow the Ministry to retain its right to terminate the contract and to reduce the number of schools under the project if the Sarawak schools were connected to the power grid.

Mahdzir said he initially refused to delete the clause because it was the ministry’s decision based on the project’s requirements, but said Rayyan subsequently renamed Najib.

“Rayyan was not satisfied and more or less said to me” Takkan Benda Ini Nak Sampaikan Kepada Datuk Seri Najib Lagi “(This thing may not have to go back to Datuk Seri Najib),” said Mahdzir, adding that Rayyan then made a call and handed him the cell phone.

Mahdzir said the person on the call was Rosmah Adjutant Rizal, where he told him to remove the clause if he could, and “jangan buat susah perkara ini” (do not make this difficult).

“Datuk Rizal Mansor also reminded me that this solar hybrid project Mem is already known and asked me to fulfill Jepak’s request. I know Datuk Rizal Mansor referred to Datin Seri Rosmah as Mem,” he said, asking determined that Rizal had taken advantage of Rosmah’s authority when speaking to him.

Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Supreme Court on February 10, 2020 – Photo by Firdaus Latif

Mahdzir was tired of Saidis and Rayyan’s constant annoyance and felt pressured by Najib’s handwritten note to publish the letter.

After instructing his government officials to change the document and tell the two businessmen to contact his officials, Mahdzir said Saidi and Rayyan had him with him around 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. that evening the amended version of the letter of admission, which contained the clause and no longer that he had then signed this new version.

Mahdzir said that the November 10, 2016 letter of approval contractually binds the Department of Education and Jepak Holdings, and its content cannot be changed once it is signed by both sides for the RM 1.25 billion solar power hybrid project of 369 rural schools in Sarawak as of January 1, 2017.

However, Mahdzir said that in December 2016, he hired the minister general secretary, Datuk Seri Alias ​​Ahmad, to draw up a replacement plan for powering the Sarawak schools by buying diesel for power producers because he did not believe Jepak Holdings so far only one subcontractor could take over the work of 30 subcontractors to supply the 369 schools with electricity.

“I was confident that Jepak would no longer be able to develop the solar photovoltaic system from January 1, 2017. Until April 2018, Jepak had not yet built the solar hybrid system as promised,” he said after he had previously testified how He had resisted granting the project to Jepak and tried to allow 28 schools to run a limited pilot project before receiving further pressure from Najib.

The trial before the Supreme Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan will continue tomorrow morning. The Rosmah team of lawyers is expected to continue to interrogate Mahdzir.