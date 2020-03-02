[ex-minister-states-analyzed-adverse-for-covid-19]

The ex-minister from Bersatu explained he is less than quarantine at home in compliance with the conventional functioning method in the administration of Covid-19 by the Wellness Ministry. — Photograph by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March two — A former minister explained to have been exposed to a Covid-19 positive client confirmed now that he has tested destructive to the condition.

The ex-minister from Bersatu claimed he is beneath quarantine at residence in compliance with the standard functioning technique in the administration of Covid-19 by the Health and fitness Ministry.

“Screened alright, examined destructive, but self-quarantined at residence,” he reported in a brief reply to Bernama in excess of WhatsApp.

“I’m properly, Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God),” the MP explained.

Information has been circulating on social media considering the fact that yesterday of a former minister and a former deputy minister having been in shut call with the Covid-19 optimistic circumstance No. 26 and also possessing been in immediate get hold of with other individuals, together with media practitioners, elevating concern that they may perhaps have to go through health and fitness screening. — Bernama