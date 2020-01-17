Ex-Minnesota teacher kneels at LSU-Clemson game

Kelly Holstine kneels at college football playoff in NOLA (2020) on Monday evening

Photo: ABC News

A former Minnesota teacher of the year hosted a protest at the College Football Playoff Championship in which President Donald Trump participated by kneeling during the national anthem.

Kelly Holstine was one of the best teachers in the country who attended the Superdome in New Orleans on Monday evening, where the LSU defeated Clemson 42-25.

Holstine later tweeted that she was “given a platform to stand up for marginalized and oppressed people.”

“Like many others, I respectfully knelt down during Nat’l Anthem because” No one is free until we are all free, “she tweeted, quoting the murdered civil rights leader, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Awarded National Teacher of the Year at the NCAA Champ FB Game. A given platform to stand up for marginalized and oppressed people. Like many others, I respectfully knelt down during Nat’l Anthem because “No one is free until we are all free” (MLK). #imwithkap #blacklivesmatter #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/DimP3pBtBn

– Kelly D. Holstine (she / she) (@kellydholstine) January 14, 2020

Former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked protests in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustices. Trump urged the NFL owners to fire any player who couldn’t hold out during the national anthem.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the college championship game on Monday. They went on the field just before the game for the national anthem. Fans of both teams cheered him out loud.

Holstine was an English teacher at an alternative Shakopee school when she was named Teacher of the Year in Minnesota in 2018-19. She is no longer a public teacher.

Last year, she and another award-winning teacher, Jessica Dueñas from Kentucky, skipped a White House ceremony for the National Teacher of the Year to protest the Trump administration’s education policies.