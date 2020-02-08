Ex Morbid Angel frontman David Vincent: ‘I would argue that Johnny Cash was Death Metal; He just didn’t know it. ‘

former MORBIDER ANGEL and current VLTIMAS Singer David Vincent recently spoke to Metal Underground. The full conversation can be streamed below. Here are some excerpts (transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET).

When recording the debut VLTIMAS Album together as a band:

David: “We put a lot of work into this album. We pulled out all the stops and everyone worked very, very hard … There is no substitute for the kind of magic that you sit in a room with people Ideas … It’s very organic. We just threw it out and threw it out – ‘Oh, that sounds great.’ We just kept it in a circle, kept working and working. We are all very, very happy with the result. It took us a long time to get there. We recorded it and because we just took care of the music. Suddenly : “Oh, gee – we need artwork. We need an album cover. We need a photo shoot. “- all these things we didn’t think about at all because we only thought about the music. This mistake we won’t make again but we were so excited about the sound that everything else was out of sight got … We had a lot of fun recording, although there were some challenges that I personally had the time to do, but we did it. “

On whether he would change anything about the album if he had the opportunity:

David: “When I listen to it – I don’t listen to the album very often, but we listened to it when we arrived (for our European tour). We rehearsed in the Netherlands because our bass player lives there and we were done One day with the rehearsal he put the CD in. I hadn’t heard it in months and I listened and said, “Damn – this song is good.” He says “Damn, yes” … The good thing is that it’s done. I think there’s always something that someone would go back and say, “maybe I could have done it a little better” but sometimes period, you have to be done. I’ve read that another artist this says – you are never really done with your record, you give up, you could spend months with new shit, and that won’t be disciplined, getting in and working every day, doing the best and hopefully the result will be something everyone can be proud of.

About the future of the band:

David: “This is really a priority for all of us. We already had our first writing session for the next record. It is still in its infancy. I cannot say,” It is almost finished “- it is not so, it is not nearly so far – but I want to say that the first writing session of our second disk is further than the first writing session of our first disk, we all know pretty well how we think now, and it’s easier to think in unison than first if you are still exploring these things. It sounds like us. I will not say that it is a drastic change, but it is growing. It will get bigger. We didn’t position ourselves on the first record. Because there is so much variety that it’s a good idea to go ahead with it instead of trying to get a very tight sound. Neither of us like that. “

Celebrating MORBIDER ANGELStory with I am morbid:

David: “I have spent over 30 years of my life with something and it is very important to me. Apparently it is also important to others because our booking agent keeps getting calls. It is nice. It is a nice music portfolio, one there is a lot of diversity in it and it makes me wake up in the morning and be on another day. “

On whether VLTIMAS and I am morbid will ever share the stage:

DavidI think that would be a bit much. Maybe for a one-time tour, but not for a tour. That would not work.

On the status of his Outlaw Country solo career:

David: “I have a lot of material. I just have to find the time to record it. It is a priority but not a priority. Compared to VLTIMASIt is not a priority – but it is. I have these songs and I want to do it; it’s just between touring and writing, I have so many plans and I still have to build up time to relax and spend time with my wife. “

On the relationship between Outlaw Country and Heavy Metal:

David: “I would argue that Johnny Cash was death metal. He just didn’t know it. He lived it. So too George Jones. David Allan Coe. Waylon Jennings… There is a big difference between pop music from Nashville and real, heartfelt country. “

On his upcoming autobiography:

David: “I’ve been working on this for many years. I’m ready to get it out. It only took a while to get it right, and then it took a while to find the right publisher and everything was stopped. Collect and search the archives and Family photos and find old things – personal things. I had never seen some of them before, but I somehow found them. “

VLTIMAS – in which Vincent is connected to Rune “Blasphemer” Eriksen (Ex-CHAOS. AURA NOIR) and Flo Mounier (Cryptopsy) – released his debut album, “Something evil is marching in”on March 29th Season of the fog.

