[ex-national-diving-coach-freed-from-rape-demand,-yet-again]

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — A former countrywide aquatics squad mentor charged with raping a diving athlete in 2017 has been established free for the third time by the courts now.

Higher Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali requested Huang Qiang, 38, who had been acquitted and discharged by a decreased courtroom in 2018 and 2019, to be released following dismissing an attraction by the prosecution.

In his judgment, Justice Mohd Nazlan reported the demo choose experienced in accordance with Segment 173(m) (i) of the Criminal Treatment Code viewed as all the evidence made out there to the trial court docket right before choosing that the prosecution did not prove its case beyond affordable doubt.

“The defence focused on the difficulty of time lapse concerning the time the accused was at the dry health club and his return to the pool as recorded by CCTV, which accorded a lot more with the edition of the defence that there was not plenty of time for the rape to have occurred,” he said incorporating that this did not assist the circumstance of the prosecution.

Justice Mohd Nazlan added that there was no evidence of the target resisting or even calling for assist when the rape allegedly occurred.

“Even nevertheless there is proof from a selection of witnesses that the accused has the propensity for intense and even violent conduct, which supports the victim’s motive for her reluctance to report the alleged rape, there was nevertheless sufficient opportunities for her to report the alleged incident to many others, such as to any of her crew mates, instead of lodging a report to the law enforcement five times soon after the said alleged incident,” he reported.

The judge further more mentioned the medical report and the evidence by the medical doctor who examined the target basically uncovered the existence of an outdated tear, in which the victim admitted that she did have a sexual romantic relationship with a boyfriend formerly.

“I have also taken into account that centered on WeChat communication and witnesses’ testimony there is proof of the accused harassing or building sexual innovations on other events not only to the target but at the very least 1 other diver,” he stated.

Having said that, on the totality of the proof, the decide uncovered the trial courtroom did not err in its results that the accused has lifted a sensible doubt of committing the offence at the time and position as specially framed in the cost versus him.

“The demo courtroom is consequently suitable in the judgment that the prosecution experienced not proved the situation further than sensible question. There is in my judgment no appealable mistake.

“I as a result dismiss the enchantment by the prosecution and affirm the acquittal of the respondent of the demand framed towards him,” stated the choose.

On April 9, 2018, Huang was acquitted and discharged by the Periods Court docket in this article without having acquiring his defence called soon after the prosecution unsuccessful to confirm a prima facie scenario versus him.

Having said that, on October 31, 2018, the Significant Courtroom requested him to enter his defence right after allowing for the prosecution’s appeal against the Periods Court’s final decision to acquit and discharge him.

He was acquitted for the next time at the close of his defence’s trial past calendar year, the place the prosecution all over again submitted an attractiveness which delivers to today’s determination.

Huang was billed with raping the nationwide diver, then aged 20, at the Countrywide Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil, below, at 5.30pm on September 26, 2017.

The guy, who has received Malaysian citizenship, was billed beneath Segment 376(1) of the Penal Code, which offers an imprisonment for up to 20 decades and whipping, if located responsible.

The prosecution was performed by deputy public prosecutor Nur Ashikin Mokhtar, even though law firm Mohd Hisham Md Nen represented Huang. — Bernama