Ex-NBA Star Kermit Washington Wants to Release Prison, I Die from COVID-19

Ex-NBA star Kermit Washington officials are begging him to be released from prison ASAP, claiming he is at high risk of arrest and death from COVID-19.

The 68-year-old Washington – a former NBA All-Star – is serving up to 6 years in prison for running a nasty charity and stealing nearly $ 1 million that should help starve and positive children to HIV in Africa.

However, Washington fears that his disturbance could be a death sentence for coronavirus pandemics.

In the new court documents obtained TMZ Sports, Washington said he had a “high risk of death or serious illness from COVID-19” – marking the “high speed of infection” and the death toll of inmates in the prison system across the country.

Washington says he is scheduled to be transferred to a medium-security prison in mid-April – but fears that moving more inmates will increase his risk of satisfying the disease.

Public records show Washington’s transfer to the new prison, despite his objections.

There is still … Washington also wants to be moved out of jail and transferred to house arrest, so he can complete his home safe sentence.

“The court alone will correct this injustice and protect me and my life.”

Washington was the 5th overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft. Most people know him as the man who nearly killed him Rudy Tomjanovich in a 1977 fight.

Despite the severe injuries Rudy suffered at the time, he previously told TMZ Sports he “pity” Kermit and hoping for the best for her.

