Ex-New Mexico DT Aaron Blackwell agrees to Arizona Wildcats, who reunited with the former National Sports coach

Arizona added another point to its defensive line rotation on Saturday when Aaron Blackwell announced that he would enroll as a UA graduate transfer after his game in New Mexico. Blackwell, who was with the UNM Redshirt Senior in 2019, is now eligible to play.

Was a crazy ride and I’m really happy to finish things in my home state. Thank God for everything and always trust in his plan! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/RnFdJzSwT8

– The Absurd Hero (@ Blackwell7Aaron) January 18, 2020

The 6-foot-3-inch, 278-pound Blackwell merges with former New Mexico Defensive Line trainer Stan Eggen, who was hired by Arizona earlier this month.

Blackwell, a graduate of Peoria Liberty High School and a product of Mesa Community College, had 13 duels and 3.5 losses in 2017 and ’18. As a junior in 2018, Blackwell played eleven games in the nose tackle and started the last four competitions. In 2019, Blackwell suffered a seasonal right knee injury and was given medical care, which gave him an additional year to qualify.

Blackwell will join a line of defenses consisting of Trevon Mason, JB Brown, Myles Tapusoa, Mykee Irving, Jalen Cochran, Dion Wilson Jr., Kyon Barrs, Nahe Sulunga and Regen Terry.

