Ex-NFL kicker, Saints hero Tom Dempsey dies at 73

NEW ORLEANS — Former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey, who performed in the NFL regardless of currently being born devoid of toes on his kicking foot and built a history 63-yard subject purpose, died late Saturday when struggling with troubles from the new coronavirus, his daughter said. He was 73 years old.

The Situations-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate first reported Dempsey’s loss of life. Ashley Dempsey said Sunday that her father, who has resided in an assisted dwelling residence for many decades soon after getting diagnosed with dementia, analyzed favourable for the coronavirus a tiny far more than a week ago.

















































The Orleans Parish coroner has but to launch an official lead to of loss of life.

Dempsey’s game-winning industry intention versus Detroit on Nov. 8, 1970, stood as an NFL file for 43 yrs until the Broncos’ Matt Prater broke it with a 64-yarder in Denver in 2013.

Dempsey expended 11 seasons in the NFL: His initially two seasons have been with New Orleans (1969-70), the next four with Philadelphia, then two with the Los Angeles Rams, 1 with the Houston Oilers and the ultimate two with Buffalo. He retired immediately after the 1979 year.

‘Tom’s lifetime spoke instantly to the ability of the human spirit and exemplified his resolute perseverance to not enable setbacks to impede following his desires and aspirations,’ Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. ‘He exemplified the exact same struggle and fortitude in current several years as he battled valiantly towards sicknesses but never ever wavered and retained his trademark feeling of humor.’

Dempsey was born in Milwaukee without four fingers on his suitable hand and without the need of toes on his proper foot. He kicked straight on with a flat-entrance shoe that drew protests from some who noticed the specifically produced kicking shoe as an unfair advantage. Former Dallas Cowboys President Tex Schramm when compared the shoe to ‘the head of a golfing club.’

















































But Dempsey would counter that by saying he was simply carrying out the ideal he could to use the foot with which he was born, and for the most component, NFL officials, including then-Commissioner Pete Rozelle, agreed. Still, in 1977, the NFL passed what is broadly recognized as the ‘The Dempsey Rule,’ mandating that shoes worn by gamers with ‘an artificial limb on his kicking leg ought to have a kicking floor that conforms to that of a standard kicking shoe.’

Dempsey returned to New Orleans just after retiring from the league. About 7 many years in the past, he was diagnosed with dementia and afterwards moved to an assisted dwelling household, exactly where he contracted the coronavirus in March for the duration of the pandemic that has strike the city – and nursing residence – especially challenging. He is survived by spouse Carlene, 3 youngsters, a sister and grandchildren.

His kick has remained aspect of Saints lore and for a extensive time stood as one of the best moments in the record of a franchise that didn’t make the playoffs until its 21st time in 1987, and failed to win a playoff game until eventually the 2000 season.

At the time of the kick, the Superdome had however to be make and the Saints played dwelling game titles in the previous Tulane Stadium, which was demolished in 1979.

The Lions led 17-16 soon after a small area target with 11 seconds still left.

















































With no timeouts, the Saints managed to go the ball to their very own 45 with 2 seconds still left just after Billy Kilmer completed a go to Al Dodd along the sideline.

In accordance to a media stories, distinctive teams coach Don Heinrich was listened to barking, ‘Tell Stumpy to get all set to go in and kick a extensive one.”

At that time, goalposts had been on the purpose line, not driving the conclude zone. The location of the kick was the Saints 37.

‘I was more concerned about kicking it straight since I felt I could tackle the distance,’ Dempsey informed the Times-Picayune. ‘I knew I was going to get a excellent snap from Jackie Burkett and a perfect keep from Joe Scarpati. It was all up to me. I strike it sweet.’

Kilmer informed the Periods-Picayune he remembers standing on the sideline seeing Lions gamers across the area laughing as Dempsey lined up for the momentous kick.

‘They imagined Tom had no probability,’ Kilmer said.

But Dempsey ended up carried off the industry on the shoulders of teammates and recalled investing all evening at a Bourbon Street bar, celebrating.

‘We were being there, with all the men, until the wee several hours,” he claimed. ‘From what I can recall, I had a great time.’

Each the shoe with which Dempsey kicked the 63-yarder and the ball are in the Saints Hall of Fame in New Orleans, into which Dempsey was inducted in 1989. The Pro Football Corridor of Fame in Canton, Ohio, has a different of Dempsey’s specially produced kicking sneakers, but Dempsey wanted the mementos of the record-breaking kick to keep on being in New Orleans.

