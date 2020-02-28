[Ex-NFL Participant Jack Brewer Phone calls Trump the ‘First Black President’ For the duration of Black Record Thirty day period Roundtable]

Previous soccer safety Jack Brewer referred to as President Donald Trump America’s “first black president” during a Black Record Month roundtable at the White House on Thursday.

“Mr. President, I never imply to interrupt, but I’ve obtained to say this since it is Black Background Month, gentleman, you are the initial black president,” Brewer declared.

Jack Brewer to President Trump: “You’re the initially black president.” https://t.co/MI2zqVbxXq pic.twitter.com/WBgNWjtL5u — The Hill (@thehill) February 28, 2020

“I’ve been a Democrat all my daily life but I’m not a Democrat now,” Brewer reported. “You’ve modified me. You touched me. And you manufactured my operate go to yet another stage. You encourage me. And just about every time I go into these prisons and I request my fellas how lots of of them experienced their sentences lowered and they raise their palms, I know I’m doing God’s perform and I thank you for that.”

Brewer’s responses sparked applause from the president’s supporters, and a humbled Trump responded by smiling and thanking the ex-NFL player.

Also existing during the dialogue have been Fox Nation personalities Diamond & Silk and Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece Alveda King.

Despite Brewer’s praise, Trump has an approval rating of just 14 percent between black registered voters.