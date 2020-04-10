Ex-NFL Star Chris Johnson Accused of Funding Murder-for-Hire Shootings

Chris Johnson, previously of the Tennessee Titans, watches a replay. (Wesley Hitt/Getty)

Previous NFL star jogging again Chris Johnson is accused of shelling out a suspected gang member to get revenge on two guys who allegedly wounded him and killed his close friend all through a push-by shooting in 2015, according to TMZ.

However he has not been formally charged with anything, court files received by TMZ state the 34-yr-old paid “noted Florida gang member” Dominic Bolden to destroy the suspected triggermen in the March 2015 push-by taking pictures. Johnson was shot in the shoulder and produced a full restoration, but the driver, Dreekius Oricko Johnson, died immediately after currently being shot in the head. A 3rd gentleman in Johnson’s Jeep, Reggie Johnson, was shot in the triceps and thigh.

Following the push-by, authorities believe Bolden killed the suspected shooters in two independent incidents in January and July of 2016.

A 1st-spherical select out of East Carolina in 2008, “CJ2K” allegedly supplied Bolden with “funds and an individual” who could provide the Florida guy with narcotics in get to help him run a gang-connected drug trafficking operation in return for the alleged murders. Flush with dollars and a drug connection, Bolden turned the “de facto leader” of the drug-trafficking firm, an informant instructed investigators.

“There’s no validity to any of these accusations,” a rep for Johnson advised TMZ.

A few months just before he was shot in the push-by in 2015, Johnson was arrested for open up carrying of a firearm, a 2nd-diploma misdemeanor.

The push-by taking pictures and arrest each occurred in Orlando. Following the shooting, Law enforcement stated Johnson was “uncooperative” and investigators considered his motor vehicle experienced been qualified.

As a player, Johnson experienced 1 of the ideal offensive seasons in NFL heritage in 2009 when he set a league document with 2,509 yards from scrimmage as a member of the Titans. Soon after dashing for additional than 2,000 yards that season, Johnson was named the AP’s Offensive Participant of the Yr.

The a few-time Pro Bowler rushed for a lot more than 1,000 yards in each individual of his future four seasons with the Titans ,but in no way strike the 1,000-garden mark yet again for the duration of his last 4 yrs in the league, when he played for the Jets and Cardinals.

