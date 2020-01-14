Ex-Nissan boss Greg Kelly fears that after Ghosn’s flight, the chances of a fair trial will be reduced

The family of the former director of Nissan Motor Co., accused of helping Carlos Ghosn violate Japanese salary disclosure laws, questions his ability to be fair after Ghosn’s flight to Lebanon last month receive.

Greg Kelly was arrested on the same day as Carlos Ghosn in late 2018, and the former Nissan manager is prohibited from leaving the country until his case is decided. Without the testimony of his former boss, Kelly may not be able to fully defend himself against the prosecutor’s allegations that he violated Japanese financial laws, his wife wrote in an email.

“It will be difficult for Greg to get a fair trial against a key witness who is not available to testify,” Donna “Dee” Kelly wrote to Bloomberg News. The statement reflects her husband’s statement to the Wall Street Journal, which emerged from a report released on Monday.

Ghosn’s Hollywood-like escape from Japan has pushed the lawsuit against him into the background and has aggravated the lawsuit against Kelly, 63, who charges that he underestimated the former chairman’s compensation by millions of dollars. Kelly’s lawyer says his trial is expected to begin in April.

Kelly said her husband was “shocked and surprised” by the news of Ghosn’s secret farewell that Japanese government officials have condemned.

So far, Greg Kelly has not been restricted or forced to change her daily routine, she said.

Kelly was released on bail of 70 million yen (USD 640,000) in December 2018, about a month after he was arrested for a Nissan board meeting shortly after arriving in Japan. Prosecutors say he teamed up with Ghosn to hide Kelly’s contested deferred compensation from the former chairman.

In September, Kelly agreed to a $ 100,000 fine and a five-year senior executive ban on a settlement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission without confirming or rejecting the agency’s results. He had been accused of helping on behalf of his former boss to cover up more than $ 140 million in compensation and retirement benefits.

The Nashville, Tennessee resident was one of three senior directors after more than 30 years at Nissan. He stepped down from his operational functions in 2015 and retained the seat of the Board of Directors. Kelly didn’t prepare for partial retirement in his vacation home in Florida, but spent the past year preparing for his day in court and living in a rented apartment in a central business district of Tokyo.

In this new life, Kelly gets up around 6 a.m. and walks or jogs on the grounds of the Tokyo Imperial Palace, followed by a quick breakfast of rice balls or fresh fruit from a nearby 7-Eleven supermarket.

His wife said he would spend much of the day at his Japanese law firm’s office, reading documents from prosecutors, and consulting with his team of lawyers. Then it’s back to the small apartment, which is decorated with a few framed pictures of family and friends, and the recent addition of a miniature Christmas tree for the festive season.

Dee Kelly spends as much time as possible with her husband, but must attend Japanese language school to keep her legal status in Japan as a student. Otherwise, their stays under the Japanese visa-free tourist program would be limited to 90 days.

Most of Greg Kelly’s friends from his time in Japan have retired, returned to their home country, or moved to their next job. The terms of his bail anyway prohibit him from contacting Nissan employees, which further limits the circle of his confidants.

“It can be a lonely existence,” said Dee Kelly. “I don’t think anything good has come from being isolated from family and friends for the past 15 months.”

The most difficult thing about Kelly’s situation is that she can’t see his two sons in the United States. He was particularly upset that he could not return to give birth to a grandson last month.

“We asked the court for permission to go to the US for two weeks at Christmas,” said Dee Kelly. “We never got an answer.”